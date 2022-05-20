May 20, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Warm, muggy, and windy today with storms on Saturday

(WLFI) – Good Friday morning! It is quite muggy this morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s area-wide.
The wind will begin to crank up today with gusts from the SSW 40-50 mph at times through the afternoon.
A few light rain showers/thundershowers may occur late this morning and around noontime. These will quickly exit and leave us with partly sunny skies the rest of your Friday.
Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 80s to near 90 in spots.
Friday Night into Saturday
Storms will begin to pop up in Northern Illinois this evening and slowly move southeastward into the viewing area Saturday morning before 6:00 AM. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the main threats.
We will see a lull in the rain late morning and into the afternoon. We will need to get the sun out during the day to keep the severe threat in play.
As of this morning’s data, the previous storms that will go through in the morning will give off an outflow boundary. This will be the point where we will need to watch storms re-fire in our viewing area for strong to severe storms. This may occur after Noon on Saturday.
*There is a caveat to these storms per usual for our region. If the front (boundary) pushes further southeast, we may dodge the heavier storms which could end up further south of the viewing area. This could potentially keep us cooler and rainy Saturday afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center may adjust the Slight Risk south and eastward for Saturday afternoon and evening. As things have done in the past for our area, if it stay cloudy and rainy on Saturday, the severe threat will diminish greatly. We will continue to monitor.
Also, if that boundary moves further south, temperatures on Saturday may only be in the 60s and 70s since we will be on the backside of the front.
With that being said, be aware that all modes of severe weather (Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, and flooding) could occur with these storms.
Another round may occur with the main cold front passing through Saturday evening around 8:00 PM which could bring us another round of sub-severe storms.
Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook
Friday Night into Saturday Morning
The entire viewing area will be underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for severe weather this evening and into Saturday morning.
Saturday Afternoon into Saturday Night
As mentioned above, the slight risk over our viewing area could shift further south and east. If the outflow from the morning storms travels further southeast, the threat of severe weather will travel with it.
Rainfall Accumulations for the Weekend
We could end up with 1”-2" (isolated +2" in stronger storms) by early Sunday morning when the rain exits.
Sunday
The front will ultimately pass through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Lingering showers will be likely very early Sunday.
We will then begin to clear out with cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 60s on Sunday with north winds.
7-Day Outlook
We will stay dry, cooler, and sunny on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Our next storm system will work in by Tuesday night.