May 20, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 of 5) of Severe Weather Up for Much of the Viewing Area

Winds gusted largely 35-50 mph today from the south-southwest. Kentland Airport measured gust of 58 mph today at 2:04 p.m.
Blowing dust has also occurred in the area with the wind & newly-planted fields (especially in our northwestern counties). Some young corn plants were shredded by sand-blasting by the wind today in some fields.
Even the vehicles here at the television station in West Lafayette were coated in dust from farmland west of the research park (see below).
Blowing dust on I-65 near Rensselaer (courtesy of INDOT traffic cam):
Blowing dust as the sun was setting:
Dusted cars at the television station as hazy dust arrived here late this afternoon-evening off farmland west of town:
Peak measured wind gusts today:
Highs reached 86-91 with heat indices ran 87-99.
There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather early Saturday morning 2-8 a.m. & again Saturday PM 2-7 p.m.
Main threat would be random severe gusts. Lower threat would be isolated hailer &/or brief EF0 tornado.
So, couple of severe storms are possible as storms pass early Saturday morning.
Best potential of an embedded severe storm would be along & northwest of a Rochester to Lafayette to Covington line.
Lows of 65-71 will occur over much of the area tonight, but the far northwestern areas may drop to 57-62 behind the cold front.
After a lull with no rainfall, the outflow boundary of those storms combined with the surface cold front & the approaching shortwave all signal storm re-development in the very early- to mid-afternoon.
Highs will vary tomorrow from 67-72 northwest to 83-88 from the heart of the area & southeastward.
How far southeast the outflow boundary sets up will determine where much of the storm action will be.
Current thinking is that the risk of a couple of severe storms would be along & southeast of a Rochester to Lafayette to Covington line.
Showers will linger into tomorrow night as we turn much cooler with lows 48-54. A couple isolated showers may linger into Sunday morning.
A total of 1-2" (isolated +2") of rainfall is possible early Saturday morning-early Sunday morning.
With mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy late, highs Sunday of 62-66 are expected with strong northwest to north winds 20-35 mph.
I still like 39-44 for Monday night, followed by increasing clouds & 65-70 Monday. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday with 68-76.
After a round of rainfall Wednesday AM, part of the viewing area may get into a piece of the warm sector of the system by afternoon.
That would put the southeastern 2/3 of the viewing area in MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters for severe.
Then, any showers depart Wednesday night-Thursday morning.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy, windy & cooler with highs 65-70.
After a dry Friday with 68-75, we should warm up significantly for Memorial Day weekend.
Highs in the 80s to 90 are possible after the warm front passes through Friday night-early Saturday morning with an isolated shower/storm possible.
There is the warmth overspreading the area next weekend:
There is the 7-day with the cooler weather just prior to the warm-up: