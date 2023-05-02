May 2, PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonably Cold to Near/Summer Weather Down the Road.....\

The unseasonably cool weather continues. We dropped to 35-42 this morning. Highs overall today reached 47-60. At least it was much warmer than yesterday!
From Sudden Summer in April to all of these wintry cold spells since late, late, April, we now have the big warmth on the horizon, especially by around May 10 & beyond.
Tonight's lows will be determined by how quickly the clouds break up & clear. Our southwest has the best chance to go clear, so low 30s with some patches of frost in low, sheltered locations is possible. Elsewhere, more clouds will keep it more toward the upper 30s.
As for Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies will eventually go mostly sunny with northwest winds 15-35 mph & highs 52-65 from northeast to southwest (warmest where the greatest amount of sun will occur for the longest duration).
HRRR 3km projected cloud cover late tonight-tomorrow to tomorrow evening:
Some of the light freezing & frost will likely occur a bit farther northwestward Wednesday night than the map projects. Lows of 31-33 are possible here. Some patchy fog may develop.
Thursday looks great with southwest to west wind gusting 20-30 mph late in the day. Highs of 66-73 are expected.
41-47 lows are likely Thursday night.
We cloud up Friday. A few showers are possible, mainly in the southwestern & southern parts of the viewing area. Highs of 67-73 are expected.
Warmth will be migrated northward with warm front through Saturday & Sunday.
After 73-79 Saturday & 77-82 Sunday, a few storms may clip us or impact us a bit late Sunday-Sunday night-Monday morning along & just south of that warm front.
Lows will only drop into the 60s Sunday night.
We should run in the low 80s May 9 & then mid 80s by May 10.
My current thinking is that some scattered June- to July-like scattered t'storms pop in the southeastern U.S. next week. Meanwhile, potential is there for clusters of severe storms riding the periphery of the ridge northwest & north of our area.
I am not convinced yet many of those storms will be able to make it in here as the hot upper ridging stretches northwest & north, but we will see.
May 10 temperature forecast at 4 p.m.:
That is a lot of heat May 11:
Thoughts are that we see a round of storms in mid-May here (near May 16) with severe risk.
Parameters via modeling & all analogs look robust!
This is the CIPS Analog data trend for that mid-May bout:
Probability of a lot of severe weather is there Oklahoma & Kansas to Indiana & Ohio to Virginia.
This is the probability of at least 10 severe reports within 110 km of a grid point is below. This is pretty substantial for so far out.
Probability of at least 1 tornado within 110 km of a grid point.
This will bring above normal, heavy rainfall. The signal is definitely there.
After brief cool-down should be followed by warmth & more storms with severe weather risk & above normal rainfall.
Trend of then above normal temperatures again & drier regime in early June should give way to storm risk & wetter pattern in mid-June.