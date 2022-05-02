May 2, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A nice start to the week but a few chances for heavy rain ahead will be likely

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are seeing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies (especially north) across the viewing area. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 40s north due to the cloud cover to the lower 40s south of Lafayette.
Expect a nice afternoon with low winds from the WSW and partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies by the evening. Highs today will get up into the upper 60s to near 70.
By late tonight, rain chances will start to increase. Lows will only dip down into the mid to lower 50s due to increased cloud cover and rain moving in.
Tuesday
Tuesday will open up to mostly cloudy and possibly stormy conditions. Some of these showers may have some thunder and lightning however severe weather will not be likely. It will be windy with SW winds up to 30 mph at times.
The heavy rain and storms will only be in the morning and early afternoon and much quieter conditions will follow in the evening.
High temperatures will get into the lower 70s thanks to SW winds 10-20 mph. Some of the morning and afternoon storms may have gusty winds 40-50 mph and small hail.
Wednesday
As the low-pressure system works out Tuesday evening, this will leave us with drier weather and slightly cooler on Wednesday due to NE winds all day. Expect a dry day for Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Thursday
Our next system is set to arrive on Thursday morning. The heaviest rain appears to be working in Thursday after noontime and through the evening hours.
More rain will continue for Friday morning then by the afternoon, the rain will move out.
Rainfall Accumulations over the next 7-Days
The potential for heavy rain Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday will add up. Most of the area could see upwards of 1.25” to 2”+ by early Saturday morning. Minor river flooding may occur. Stay tuned!
7-Day Outlook
Looking at the 7-Day, temperatures will actually be around normal for many days. The coolest day occurs on Wednesday and Friday as overcast conditions and winds out of the north will cause slightly cooler conditions. But below freezing temperatures do not look possible at least for the next 7-days.
Main rain/storm chances will occur on Tuesday, Thursday afternoon, and Friday.
For the weekend, temperatures look to go up. As of now, model trends have dissipating rain chances as high pressure will likely work in after the Thurs/Fri low-pressure system moves out.