May 19, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Briefly Cooler Then Heat with Dry Weather, But Much Wetter, Stormier Times Down the Road In June....

Highs today reached 79-83 before mid-afternoon.
Now, the rainfall & a few t'storms are passing through with very welcome rainfall (part of the area didn't see a lot of rainfall this past weekend.....0.25-5.50" totals). The heat & dry weather dominates next week through next weekend.
Rainfall totals as of 5:50 p.m. vary from 0.01" in the far north of the area & nothing in the far southeast to as much as 0.50-0.75" in a band from near Veedersburg to southeast Lafayette to Dayton.
Smoke is mixing down to the surface in the rain behind the cold front, some some smoky haze & light fog is possible this evening with a locally-smoky odor. Some pale, hazy skies are possible Saturday as the smoke aloft returns. Otherwise brisk north-northwest winds, highs 65-72 & some fair weather cumulus will be around for part of the day.
Some more smoke may make skies hazy Sunday, but as upper ridge expands & dominates the Midwest, smoke will then begin to track much farther northward.
Hot, dry upper ridge dominates until upper trough pivots through around start of June.
Otherwise, all of the rainfall rides up & over the hot upper ridge with tropical or subtropical development off the coast of Florida to the Carolinas.
Note the heat of the upper ridge.
You can see the severe storms flaring up with that upper trough in the Plains.
It pivots through with storms here.
Once the start-of-June upper trough pivots through we see hot, dry upper ridge return after very brief cooler weather. 90s are expected here. Could we hit 100 in parts of the area early like earlier June 1994? It is possible.
It then turns much wetter & stormier here toward June with strong upper jet & multiple shortwaves embedded in that jet over the region.
Very robust, deep CAPE will boil up with 90s & dew points in the 70s.
Sharp geopotential height anomalies are noted. This sharp height fall will likely bring periods of severe weather early- to mid-June.
Strong mid & upper jet with eventually larger negatively-tilted upper trough amidst the embedded shortwaves, +3000 J/kg likely of ML CAPE, the rather anomalous gP height falls all signal bigger events (more than SLIGHT RISK parameters).
Rainfall is copious with estimates of 1.50-4" over a 120-hour period.
Hot, dry start to Summer will overall turn generally wetter with time, it appears. One 100 surge is possible, but otherwise temperatures should average a bit below normal.
September-October trend cooler & wetter than normal, but November-
December-January-February all trend drier & warmer than normal with below normal snowfall.
December-January-February temperature anomalies:
December-January-February precipitation anomalies: