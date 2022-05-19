May 19, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Storms & Smoe Severe Weather Risk Ahead

Highs today reached 81-88.
Isolated showers/storms are possible in southern areas through 2 a.m., then we look dry & partly to mostly cloudy.
Lows of 66-71 are still expected with south-southwest wind 15-25 mph.
An isolated shower/storms is possible late morning to midday tomorrow
Afternoon then looks dry with decreasing clouds & highs 87-91 with heat indices lower 90s to 100.
Winds will be strong from the south-southwest at 22-40 mph with isolated gusts to 45 mph.
Storms are possible over our northwestern counties late tomorrow night to early Saturday morning with lows 68-74.
A couple severe storms are possible (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters). Main threat would be a couple severe gusts.
The outflow boundary from those storms will then surge into our eastern & southeastern counties.
However, with strong south wind & warm air advection from the south the boundary will shift northward into the heart of the area & tend to merge with the actual approaching cold front.
That boundary will serve as a focus for renewed storm development in the area Saturday afternoon as we head up along & ahead of the front to 84-90 with high humidity (heat indices 90-97).
Behind the front, our northwestern counties may only run 76-80 for highs with lack of any severe weather risk.
So, the heart of the viewing area & southeastward will see storms & then a solid squall line may even race east-northeastward through the area from east-central Illinois.
A few severe storms are possible (around SLIGHT RISK parameters showing up). Main threat is wind, secondary is isolated hail & risk of isolated EF0-EF1 tornado.
Thing that could alter the forecast is if the outflow boundary surges too far to the east & southeast & tends to fire more of the severe risk east & southeast of our area or on our fringe. We will monitor that.
In that case it would be more just rainfall with some storms & cooler weather Saturday.
Lingering rainfall is possible Saturday night with lows 48-53 with northwest winds 15-30 mph.
A total of 1-2" (with isolated +2") rainfall is expected Friday evening-Saturday night.
Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy with northwest winds 20-35 mph & highs much cooler at 62-66.
Lows of 39-44 still look good for Sunday night.
Clouds will increase Monday & lead to mostly cloudy skies with a couple isolated showers Tuesday.
Highs of 66-71 Monday will give way to 68-75 Tuesday as warm front slowly moves northward.
More widespread rainfall & a few storms move in & through the area Tuesday night.
I put part of the viewing area into the warm sector on Wednesday (Greater Lafayette & southward). In that zone, highs of 79-84 are possible with sunshine developing Wednesday PM after morning rainfall. After in the north may only reach 67-71.
Any rainfall then looks spotty, except along & north of US 24 where the rainfall may continue.
More in the way of storms is possible in the afternoon-evening. We will monitor, but some severe weather risk (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK set-up) could get into that warm sector of our area.
The rainfall does look like it will exit next Thursday morning with highs 67-74 with west-northwest to west winds.
Warm front will then be working back northeastward. It could spark a few storms.
At this point, it still appears that the warm front will have made it north of the area by Memorial Day weekend. With that, we would be bathed in much warmer, more humid weather.
We do not want any spotty storms for Memorial Day weekend, but it would be good to keep cooler, more comfortable air to linger on longer.
Extensive heat will occur from the Plains to Mdiwest, South & Northeast in the first few days of June.
90s will be very widespread. 100-104 for highs are possible from eastern & southeastern Texas to Mississippi with heat indices to 116.
Look at the INCREDIBLE expanse of lows in the 70s projected for the morning of June 4. The heat will be incredible widespread & dominate over eastern & central Canada to the central to eastern & southern U.S.
Late May to early June will be monitored for potential tropical depression to tropical storm development in Florida.
As for the pattern in the early days of June, note how the organized severe weather tends to occur from the Dakota to Nebraska.
Any other storm looks isolated to scattered airmass pop-up storms in the Southeast to Midwest.
Again, in that 90s heat with high heat indices of +100.
Mid to late June pattern shows the core of intense upper ridging & heat in two areas: the Central Plains & Midwest to Northeast.
No doubt in the boiling heat, there will be a few pop-up storms & we will watch any remnant MCVs from areas to our northwest or west to pop new storms, but the main area of monitoring will be any storm complex or derecho that can get off the beaten path & bring us rainfall (but also severe weather).
However, the overall trend is drier than normal overall mid to late June.