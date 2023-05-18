May 18, PM Weather Forecast Update-Smoke, Some Rainfall & Early-Season Summer-Like Heat Ahead with Eyes On Drought to Our West...

Working on this....
The last rainfall event we had was nearly a week ago with amounts highly variable at 0.20-5.50". West Lafayette received 2.00", but much of Lafayette saw less than 0.40". The highest amounts were in Fulton County with 5.50" at Fulton & even +3" amounts in northern Jasper & Pulaski counties.
Areas that did not see as much rain are now quite dry & in need of rainfall rather badly to get the crop uniformly up out of the ground.
The southern Jasper to Howard counties corridor is the driest.
Today is yet another day of very high evaporation with very dry air & these east winds & 70s.
It was a cool start at 40-46 this morning, however.
Highs today reached 55-55.
It has been especially smoky aloft as well (upper levels) as massive wildfires continue over northern British Columbia, Alberta & Saskatchewan where record heat & drought resides. This winter, the main storm track was California & the overall western U.S. (precipitation up to 5X normal), but it has been dry in western & northwestern Canada. This, combined with sudden Spring record heat (90 in the Northwest Territories) & the result is a firestorm.
That smoke is moving up & around the hot upper ridge there & drifting southward into the northern & Midwestern U.S.
Meanwhile, a storm system in the Northern Plains dropping southeastward around the ridge is pulling in thick smoke.
Smoke is near the surface in Montana to Minnesota with Air Quality Alerts & Dense Smoke Advisories.
Lows of 52-56 tonight should give way to 75-82 Friday with around 81 in Greater Lafayette.
We cloud up with time Friday as south to southwest winds increase to 15-30 mph. A wave of scattered showers & a few isolated t'storms.
Smoke may prove an issue to get more in the way of rainfall.
Rainfall totals are not copious at 0.07-0.60" overall.
After a cool-down with highs 66-72 Saturday with brisk north-northwest winds & lots of sunshine. However, smoke will turn the sky pale & hazy. With dew points in the 30s, any topsoil moisture we gain will be largely lost.
This, after morning lows of 45-51.
Lows of 44-48 are expected Saturday night, followed by sunshine on Sunday with 77-82. Dew points will be extremely low in the 20s to 30s.
The rest of next week shows hot upper ridge overtaking the area, moving from western Canada & over the western Atlantic to our area.
The heavy rainfall will be southwest, south & southeast of our area where tropical development may occur near & over Florida. That potential tropical system may then impact the Carolinas.
Our big weather story is the dry, hot weather that will dominate.
Watch the hot upper ridge from western Canada moving southeast, linking up with the western Atlantic ridge moving west.
Note the core of the heat moving over the area by late next week to a week from this weekend.
Note the highs next weekend:
Some storms may make it in here late next Sunday-Sunday night (May 27-28).
