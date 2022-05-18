May 18, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Tracking rain and storms with warmer air moving in

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! We will be tracking some light rain very early this morning. For a live look at the radar, you can use our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
We will have two solid chances for rain. This morning from 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM. Then another round will work in after 11:00 AM from west to east.
Some of these showers will have some thunder and heavy rain. Severe weather will not be expected for today.
Since we will have increased cloud cover and rain around, highs today will only reach the lower 70s by 6:00 PM today. Some peeks of sunshine may occur after the second wave moves out by 3:00 to 5:00 PM.
Thursday
Watch out for foggy conditions on Thursday morning. Dense fog could occur with visibilities down to less than a mile. Be sure to watch News 18 This Morning for the latest weather and travel conditions.
Use extra caution and drive slowly especially coming to a stop sign or light. Use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of room between you and others.
The rest of the day appears to stay dry and sunny with warmer temperatures and muggier conditions.
Friday
Most of Friday will be dry during the morning and afternoon. We will warm up into the upper 80s to near 90. With dew points surging into the upper 60s, expect heat index values in the lower 90s.
By the evening hours, a cold front will be approaching the viewing area and will give way to thunderstorms very late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Friday Night Severe Weather Threat
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area from Covington, to Lafayette, to Peru and northwestward underneath a slight risk for strong to severe storms Friday night and into Saturday morning.
This will be an overnight event so any storms will move in during the night. Be sure to have ways to get severe weather alerts pushed to your location. You can download our Storm Team 18 Weather App for notifications about warnings and alerts regarding rain and lightning.
7-Day Outlook
The cold front moving in Friday night will begin to stall out and give way to rainy and stormy conditions for most of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be leveling out Saturday in the lower 70s but then drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s by nighttime as the front exits.
Most of the area could see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain by Sunday morning.
Scattered rain may occur Sunday morning but then turn sunnier by later in the day.