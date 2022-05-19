May 18, 5 PM Weather Forecast-Some Severe Weather Risk

MCV will continue to promote severe weather risk southern Illinois & Indiana to Kentucky this evening-tonight.
An couple isolated storms may sneak into mainly our southern areas. There is the risk of isolated severe (wind/hail) from those.
Then, on the tail of that spinning MCV & on nose of stronger warm air advection, a couple of isolated storms are possible late morning to midday Friday. Those do not look severe.
After we turn mostly cloudy for a time with that, we go back to mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
Lows tonight of 67-71 are expected, followed by highs of 87-91 tomorrow.
Winds of 22-40 mph (isolated gusts to 45 mph) are likely tomorrow from the south-southwest.
This will help cool you somewhat as heat indices reach 91-100.
Band of some severe weather risk will line up from Michigan to Missouri to Oklahoma tomorrow night.
Here, some of the storms will make it into the northwestern & western half of the viewing area with the risk of an isolated severe storm or two.
Those storms fade & new storms should fire in the heart of the area in the afternoon & move southeastward.
A couple to few severe storms are possible.
Highs will vary from 76 northwest behind the front & storms to 90 in the far southeast. I went for 80s in Greater Lafayette with humid to muggy conditions.
Winds will be south at 15-30 mph, but northwest in our northwestern counties at 15-30 mph.
1-2" of rainfall is possible (isolated +2").
Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy, windy & much cooler with highs 62-67. Northwest winds will run 20-35 mph.
We clear & wind diminish Sunday night with lows 39-44.
Monday will feature increasing clouds with highs 66-71.
Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers with 67-76, followed by some periods of showers & storms Wednesday-Thursday.
Wednesday may have some severe weather risk, depending on how far north the warm front gets. I went for warm front getting to about US 24 with 79-83 south of that line & 68-73 for highs north of it.