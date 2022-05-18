May 18, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Your New Now through Summer Outlook is Complete!

Last week's record heat was impressive day & night. It was the most impressive in Wisconsin, Illinois & Iowa to Michigan. For many areas, it was the longest stretch of 90s so early in the season on record (back to 1880s & 1890s). It was also the earliest occurrences of temperatures exceeding 93, earliest heat indices exceeding 100 & earliest low temperatures had not dropped below 70 for multiple days.
It was a memorable event!
Another memorable heat event will develop this week to the weekend with 100s in North & South Carolina to Georgia, near 100 Alabama to Mississippi & temperatures to 114 in Texas.
Not only that, but actual air temperatures will reach near 100 in parts of the Northeast.
We were right in good company with central & western Europe with widespread record heat there as well.
Rainfall tapers to just a few spotty to isolated showers later today with even a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures in the 60s may rebound a bit to 70 or low 70s in some places later today (with south to southwest winds).
Areas of fog & lows 59-65 tonight will precede skies becoming mostly sunny tomorrow with highs 83-89. Heat indices of 85-92 are expected.
Winds will be south-southwest at 13-25 mph.
After warm, humid lows of 68-72 tomorrow night, highs on Friday of 88-91 are expected. Heat indices may reach 93-100 with south-southwest winds 20-40 mph (isolated to 45 mph).
Severe storms will flare up in Illinois late in the evening & these may impact our northwestern to western counties overnight.
It appears that the potential is there for the storms to not move any farther east than a Winamac to West Lafayette to Covington line & just track northeastward, rather than move east or southeastward.
The cold front will tend to stall in Illinois underneath pretty strong mid & upper flow, leading to clusters & line segments of storms along & ahead of the front.
There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe weather for the storms.
The timing is more Friday overnight-Saturday early AM.
The strength of this hot upper ridge with developing record heat is what is holding the front up.
Note the impressive heat Friday over the central, eastern & southern U.S. Many records will fall, especially in the Southeast & over Texas.
Then the heat expands into the Northeast Saturday.
On Saturday, the front will lay up near the state line & we now look to heat up with 80s to 90 & dew points surging to 70-75.
It appears that not only may we have some severe weather risk Friday overnight-very early Saturday morning, but the main risk may be shaping up actually for Saturday afternoon-evening.
Looks like storms will flare up ahead & along the cold front.
Granted the best wind fields & shear will begin to gradually migrate out of the area, there will be enough amidst impressive instability (potential ML CAPE +3000 J/kg) for severe weather.
Looks like SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters for Saturday with wind, hail & isolated tornado threat.
Locally heavy rainfall is also possible with very high rainfall rates.
Wind will be strong out of the south at 20-35 mph.
Rainfall may linger into early Saturday night, followed by some clearing & much cooler lows of 47-53.
As for Sunday, we looks partly cloudy with strong northwest winds to 35 mph & highs 64-67.
Sunday night lows of 39-44 are expected with mostly clear to clear skies & diminishing winds.
After increasing clouds & 65-70 Monday, 68-77 is expected Tuesday (with partly to mostly cloudy skies) after 50-55 Monday night.
Looks like much warmer, more humid weather later next week with showers & storms returning with time. Parameters look MARGINAL for severe weather in a couple of periods.
Beyond that, Memorial Day weekend currently looks very warm to hot & humid with brief cool-down after storms to start June.
We will watch for potential tropical depression or storm over Florida or eastern Gulf Coast.
However, the trend is for more & more in the way of heat & drier weather with time in June.
Note the evolution of two hot upper ridges....one over the Northeast & eastern Canada & the other over the Southern Plains to Midwest.
Drier weather occurs more & more with time in June.
PDO/AMO pattern & this triple La Nina supports central U.S. dryness & overall drought for the Summer still.
1954-56, 1998-2001, 2010-12 are all great analogs for the period we are in right now. All supported intense heat & drought over the Plains & into the Midwest & even parts of the Northeast & South in these years.
Summer 2022 continues to look hotter than normal for our region & over much of the central & eastern to northeastern U.S.
Cooler than normal Summer is expected still over the Northern Rockies to the Dakotas. With heat farther southeast & that upper trough, that would imply a wetter & stormier Summer Montana to the Dakotas & Minnesota.
That would also imply derecho risk & "Ring of Fire" storm complexes being frequent from Minnesota to Michigan to Ontario to parts of the Northeast.
We will watch for random derecho & "Ring of Fire" complexes every now & then here.
Summer continues to look drier than normal for the Central & Southern Plains to the Midwest & also over New England.
The tropics look very active, however. The Gulf is unusually warm, as is the Atlantic. This, with the La Nina pattern means another significant hurricane season is ahead.