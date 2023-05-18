May 18, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Smoke, Some Rainfall & Early-Season Summer-Like Heat Ahead with Eyes on 1994 & 1997 Analog Years...

The last rainfall event we had was nearly a week ago with amounts highly variable at 0.20-5.50". West Lafayette received 2.00", but much of Lafayette saw less than 0.40". The highest amounts were in Fulton County with 5.50" at Fulton & even +3" amounts in northern Jasper & Pulaski counties.
Areas that did not see as much rain are now quite dry & in need of rainfall rather badly to get the crop uniformly up out of the ground.
The southern Jasper to Howard counties corridor is the driest.
Today is yet another day of very high evaporation with very dry air & these east winds & 70s.
It was a cool start at 40-46 this morning, however.
Highs today reached 70-78.
It has been especially smoky aloft as well (upper levels) as massive wildfires continue over northern British Columbia, Alberta & Saskatchewan where record heat & drought resides. This winter, the main storm track was California & the overall western U.S. (precipitation up to 5X normal), but it has been dry in western & northwestern Canada. This, combined with sudden Spring record heat (90 in the Northwest Territories) & the result is a firestorm.
That smoke is moving up & around the hot upper ridge there & drifting southward into the northern & Midwestern U.S.
Meanwhile, a storm system in the Northern Plains dropping southeastward around the ridge is pulling in thick smoke.
Smoke is near the surface in Montana to Minnesota with Air Quality Alerts & Dense Smoke Advisories.
Lows of 52-56 tonight should give way to 75-82 Friday with around 81 in Greater Lafayette.
We cloud up with time Friday as south to southwest winds increase to 15-30 mph. A wave of scattered showers & a few isolated t'storms.
Smoke may prove an issue to get more in the way of rainfall.
Rainfall totals are not copious at 0.07-0.60" overall.
After a cool-down with highs 66-72 Saturday with brisk north-northwest winds & lots of sunshine. However, smoke will turn the sky pale & hazy. With dew points in the 30s, any topsoil moisture we gain will be largely lost.
This, after morning lows of 45-51.
Lows of 44-48 are expected Saturday night, followed by sunshine on Sunday with 77-82. Dew points will be extremely low in the 20s to 30s.
The rest of next week shows hot upper ridge overtaking the area, moving from western Canada & over the western Atlantic to our area.
The heavy rainfall will be southwest, south & southeast of our area where tropical development may occur near & over Florida. That potential tropical system may then impact the Carolinas.
Our big weather story is the dry, hot weather that will dominate.
Watch the hot upper ridge from western Canada moving southeast, linking up with the western Atlantic ridge moving west.
Note the core of the heat moving over the area by late next week to a week from this weekend.
Note the highs next weekend:
Some storms may make it in here late next Sunday-Sunday night (May 27-28).
I am seeing more of a match of the current evolving El Nino conditions more like 1972 & 1994 (for the 1972-73 El Nino & 1994-95 episodes.....'72-73 was strong, '94-95 was very close to being strong event...neither were Super Ninos however.)
So, my emphasis has been 1982, 1997, 2015, but even 1918, 1931 (& 1972) for some Summer-Fall-Winter forecasting. However, the current regime is indeed much like 1994 & 1972 in the nearer-term.
Let's look at 1994.....
May-June 1994 was warm with early season heat & dry weather!
Warm days.....
Dry weather.....
However, it turned much wetter & cooler July-August.
Overall below normal days....
Overall above normal rainfall....
All that said.............
El Nino is expected to be of the traditional type & turn strong by September.
Madden Julian Oscillation favors hot, dry weather in solid Phase 8, followed by period of wetter, stormier weather in early June.
CAS data shows some local topsoil moisture deficits to end June now, but above normal moisture content in late August.
Although the trend is wetter with time in the Summer, it does appear that we need to watch for early season dry spells & any migration of the Missouri to Nebraska & Kansas drought eastward.
Also, remember that even in 1997 (when Summer was overall cooler than normal), which was a strong analog match, we had a lot of wet weather & one dry spell & an intense burst of heat with temperatures +100. We hit 100 at the Purdue Airport. My records at age 17 southwest of Bloomington at the house show I had a high of 101 in July & only 0.40" rainfall after 7.95" in June.
The takeaways are getting wetter & bit cooler overall this Summer, but early season dryness & heat possible. Either in the early season or randomly in July, we will likely have a random +100 day.
Like in 1994 when considerable concern developed for a time with the heat & dryness early, it turned around.
It could also be a situation where we have a quick heat round like in 1994 in June with 100, then we get the wetter weather, but we get a quick, random 100 in July.
I still prefer the notion of a few potent cool snaps in early Fall due to Pacific typhoons buckling the upper jet upstream, then unusually warm November-December.
Winter 2023-24 still looks warmer & drier than normal with below normal snowfall right now.