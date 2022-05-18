May 18, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Latest Information on Showers & Storms After We Heat Up....

We will focus on the now to Sunday outlook in this post.
For more information on the trends beyond Sunday, here is the long-range post down earlier today:
https://www.wlfi.com/news/may-18-2-pm-weather-forecast-update-your-new-now-through-summer-outlook-is-complete/article_ed2aa72c-d6c7-11ec-9bff-a381e0b426fc.html
A few isolated to spotty showers are possible to 2 a.m.
Then, watch for areas of dense fog tonight with lows 50s to lower 60s.
Fog & very low clouds will burn off tomorrow morning, followed by highs of 83-89 with sunshine & heat indices 85-92.
Winds will pick up from the south-southwest at 13-25 mph.
With south to south-southwest wind, lows look to only drop to 67-72 tomorrow night.
Friday looks windy & very warm to hot & humid. Highs of 88-91 are expected with heat indices 93-100.
South to south-southwest winds 20-40 mph are expected. A few isolated gusts to 45 mph are possible.
