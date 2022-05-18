 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FOG WILL REDUCE THE VISIBILITY OVERNIGHT...

Patchy fog or areas of fog is expected at times overnight into
Thursday morning. Low lying areas and areas near water sources
could see the visibility drop to a mile or less at times.

Motorists should be alert to sudden reductions in the visibility,
slow down, allow extra stopping distance and use low beam
headlights overnight and for the morning commute.

May 18, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Latest Information on Showers & Storms After We Heat Up....

  • 0
May 18, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Latest Information on Showers & Storms After We Heat Up....

We will focus on the now to Sunday outlook in this post.

For more information on the trends beyond Sunday, here is the long-range post down earlier today:  

https://www.wlfi.com/news/may-18-2-pm-weather-forecast-update-your-new-now-through-summer-outlook-is-complete/article_ed2aa72c-d6c7-11ec-9bff-a381e0b426fc.html

_____________________________________________

A few isolated to spotty showers are possible to 2 a.m.

Then, watch for areas of dense fog tonight with lows 50s to lower 60s.

Fog & very low clouds will burn off tomorrow morning, followed by highs of 83-89 with sunshine & heat indices 85-92.

Winds will pick up from the south-southwest at 13-25 mph.

With south to south-southwest wind, lows look to only drop to 67-72 tomorrow night.

Friday looks windy & very warm to hot & humid.  Highs of 88-91 are expected with heat indices 93-100.

South to south-southwest winds 20-40 mph are expected.  A few isolated gusts to 45 mph are possible.

1

45

45

45

2

45

45

Recommended for you