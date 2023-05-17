May 17, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Sunny and quiet weather before storms for Friday

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up to lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the WLFI viewing area with clear skies and a few high-level clouds. The rest of the day will be nice and sunny with highs in the mid to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the ENE at around 8-12 mph at times.
Wildfires ongoing in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada have brought smoke into the Midwest. This will give us reddish/pinkish sunrises and sunsets. During the daytime, you’ll notice a haziness to the skies but overall, clear and sunny conditions will dominate for today and Thursday. The good news is that most particulate matter is high up and should not affect air pollution near the surface.
Smoke thickness shows relatively high levels for today
Smoke thickness shows relatively high levels through Friday morning
Thursday
Temperatures Thursday morning will be fairly chilly. Look for lows in the lower 40s across the WLFI viewing area. Be sure to grab the jacket for the morning hours! We’ll remain clear and hazy throughout the day with plenty of sunshine.
Winds will begin to shift and give us a more southerly flow which will give us warmer afternoon highs. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sun.
Friday
Morning lows on Friday will be slightly warmer with a bit more cloud cover in the forecast. Lows will be in the lower 50s. Highs will be dependent on cloud cover and the exact timing of the rain. Most likely, highs will be in the upper 70s ahead of the cold front that’ll approach our northern counties by late morning and into the afternoon and work southeast through the viewing area. This will likely be a quick moving line of showers with some embedded thunder.
Little to no severe weather looks likely with the passage of the front. The lack of moisture and instability will put a damper on strong storms. However, a few strong wind gusts and lightning will be the main threats. A couple of tenths to 0.5” of rain look possible, especially in some of the storms and heavy rain we may see.
10-Day Outlook
The pattern will be dry and warm moving forward past Friday. Calm and comfortable weather is expected for the upcoming weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, morning lows will be in the upper 40s with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday, then the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. A lot of sunshine will be expected with clear nights.
By the middle of next week, dew points will begin to rise but humidity not get to uncomfortable levels. Highs could reach the upper 80s by the end of the week with a potential for some 90s as well. As of now, our next best chances for rain look possible by the week of May 29th. Stay tuned!
Climate Prediction Center’s Precipitation and Temperature Outlook
The consensus for the next several weeks looks warm and dry. According to the Climate Prediction Center’s latest outlooks for precipitation and temperature, our area looks to remain below normal for precipitation and warmer than average. Average temperatures for the next few weeks for the Greater Lafayette area typically run into the mid to lower 70s. We should easily exceed average highs for the next few weeks.
Precipitation and Temperature outlook for the next 6-10 days.
Precipitation and Temperature outlook for the next 8-14 days.
Precipitation and Temperature outlook for the next 3-4 weeks.