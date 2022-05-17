May 17, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Latest On Rainfall to Heat to Severe Weather Risk

Highs today ranged from 73-83.
Made a few forecast tweaks for tonight....still looks like lows 54-64 northeast to southwest.
Looks like the wave of rain in western Illinois will indeed hold together for a wave of showers with an isolated low grumble of thunder or two tonight to early tomorrow morning (rather than being just a few isolated light showers & sprinkles). Timing is 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. overall.
Then, a round of widespread rainfall with a couple isolated rumbles of thunder passes around 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. overall.
Any rainfall after that looks isolated after 5 to 8 p.m.
Total rainfall of 0.45-0.80" is expected.
Areas of dense fog & very low clouds are expected tomorrow night to Thursday morning. Lows of 58-66 are expected.
Thursday & Friday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with increasing heat & humidity.
Highs Thursday of 83-89 are expected (heat indices 85-92). South-southwest winds will run 12-22 mph.
Lows Thursday night will fall to 68-72, followed by 88-91. Heat indices of 94-101 are expected.
South-southwest winds of 22-40 mph are expected with isolated gusts to 45 mph.
Severe risk is up Friday night, mostly 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. SLIGHT RISK is up from SPC (Level 2 of 5).
However, it appears that another round of storms may develop Saturday, especially over our southeastern half to two-thirds, as front stalls & sun appears.
Parameters suggest MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK in southeastern half to two-thirds of the area. We will monitor with highs 74-84.
Rain may linger to Saturday evening then exit.
An additional 1-2" (isolated +2") of rainfall is expected Friday night-Saturday.
We will cool to 47-53 as skies see clearing trend Saturday night.
Sunday is windy & cooler with northwest winds gusting to 35 mph, but with sunshine.
Highs of 64-69 are expected, followed by decreasing wind & 40-45 Sunday night.
Warm front will begin to work back northward early next week with more cloudiness & highs 66-71 Monday & 68-73 Tuesday!
80s to 90 are possible mid to late next week.
Storms are possible late next week:
After a cool-down the heat returns for Memorial Day weekend.
There will be much severe weather risk & a lot of storms from Wisconsin to Kansas.
However, I am trending everything slowing a bit due to the hot upper ridging being strong from eastern Canada to the Tennessee Valley acting as a block & a tropical system (depression or storm) potentially affecting Florida or the Gulf Coast.
So, thinking is trending more toward a less comfortable Memorial Day weekend with heat & humidity (highs 90-95 with heat indices 95-103) & then finally the storms around May 30 or 31.
Shot of cooler, more comfortable air will follow, then surge of heat returns with time in early June.