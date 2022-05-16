May 16, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – A sunny and quiet next couple of days with storms mid-week

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are under the influence of high pressure for today and most of Tuesday.
For today, morning lows are down into the lower 50s area-wide. We will work up just slightly above normal today with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Expect sunny skies with WNW winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25.
Tuesday
Another comfortable day with plenty of sunshine will be likely as the high pressure will move just south of the region.
We will continue to have N winds 5-10 mph keeping our temperatures moderated in the mid to upper 70s.
A few more clouds will likely develop late in the day and through the evening as an approaching complex will be moving in by very late Tuesday but mainly into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
With increased cloud cover overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, temperatures will not be as cool. We’ll see lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A complex of showers and storms will begin to move in as the main area of storms stays to our south.
The best chances will be mid to late morning and early afternoon.
7-Day Outlook
Most of Thursday looks dry with some late-day storms. Recent model guidance has shown us a shortwave moving in Thursday late afternoon and evening.
Friday, for now, looks dry with warming temperatures. We could see highs back into the mid to upper 80s ahead of an approaching and stronger cold front for Saturday morning. The timing appears to waver a bit.
My thoughts are, that the cold front will move in very late Friday morning but mainly into Saturday morning/afternoon with a chance for stronger storms to develop. Timing and severity will most definitely be updated throughout the week. Stay tuned.
We clear out for Sunday with sunshine and cooler temperatures behind the cold front.