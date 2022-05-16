 Skip to main content
May 16, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Turning Very Warm to Hot & Muggy with Severe Storm Risk Ahead

With clear to mostly clear skies lows of 48-53 are likely tonight followed by 76-81 tomorrow with increasing high & mid clouds in the afternoon-evening (northeast to then northwest/west-northwest wind).

We turn cloudy Tuesday night with lows 54-65 northeast to southwest, followed by showers & a few storms Wednesday morning to midday (with east winds).

Looks like it will dry out in the afternoon-evening with clearing trend with highs 69-80 northeast to southwest & around 73 at Greater Lafayette.

Looks like a total of 0.20-0.55" rainfall.

We heat up to the 80s Thursday.  Note the extreme record heat in Texas with temperatures to 115, breaking May monthly records.  There will also be record heat from South Carolina & southern Georgia to Mississippi with temperatures to 100.

Thursday night looks very warm here with muggy south-southwest winds & temperatures steady at 72-76 for a record warm night for the date.

Friday looks hot, muggy & windy.  Note the temperatures at 1 p.m. already around 90 with heat indices near 98.

Looks like severe weather outbreak Michigan to Texas Friday evening with us getting in on severe weather after 6 p.m.

This is a change from the previous forecast in thinking that the risk would be more Saturday than Friday.

Parameters suggest high-end ENHANCED RISK for severe weather here (3 of 5).

Saturday looks windy & much cooler with lots of sun giving way to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers (stratocumulus/cumulus deck pivoting in from the northwest after morning dry slot).

Winds look west-northwest to then northwest at 20-40 mph.

Highs of 65-70 are expected.

Lows of 45-50 are likely Saturday night, followed by partly cloudy skies Sunday with highs 66-71.

Lows Sunday night of 40-45 are expected.

After 68-73 Monday with increasing clouds & northeast wind, warm front moves through Monday night, followed by much warmer weather Tuesday.  Highs of 77-82 are expected with south-southeast winds & sunshine.

We could get to 85-90 next Wednesday with strong southwest wind & sunshine.

By Wednesday evening or Thursday, we may have another line of storms with severe weather risk that impacts us as 66-71 dew points pool ahead of surface cold front & upper trough.

