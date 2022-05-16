May 16, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rainfall, Severe Weather Risk

We missed another big severe weather outbreak.
Today it was from eastern Canada & over the Northeast to as far south as South Carolina. The Northeast U.S. was especially hit hard by largely widespread damaging winds
Highs today reached 75-80. They were warmest over the areas that did not get the rainfall so much this weekend. Those areas also saw lower dew points in the 30s while dew points in the areas that received more rainfall saw 40s to 50s dew points.
Breeze will vary from west-northwest to northwest to north to northeast off & on.
Highs will run 74-82 (northeast to southwest) with increasing clouds in the afternoon (78 Greater Lafayette).
We become cloudy tomorrow night with east to east-southeast wind & lows 56-65.
Round of rainfall is still expected Wednesday. The best coverage may tend to be mid-morning to midday, then it departs. Rainfall totals of 0.20-0.55" are still expected.
We will monitor for changes in the timing to see if it arrives later or lasts longer.
Highs of 68-80 are likely.....68-71 north of the warm front, but warming to potentially 77-80 south of it in our far southwestern counties.
I still went with 74 for Greater Lafayette.
Other than a couple isolated showers/storms Thursday it looks like a dry, breezy to windy day (from the south-southwest) with very warm to hot & muggy conditions.
Highs of 86-90 are expected with heat indices 90-96.
Thursday will be warm, humid to muggy & breezy with lows 68-73.
Friday looks windy & very warm to hot with highs 88-91 with heat indices 95-101.
There has been some degree of uncertainty regarding timing of the squall line of storms with severe weather risk Friday or Saturday.
I have been leaning much more on a Friday evening-night passage with parameters suggesting ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 of 5), but we will await official SPC forecasts down the road a bit. We are already in the SLIGHT RISK or Level 2 out of 5 for that day for severe.
Much cooler weather with highs 64-71 still look good over the weekend.
Clouds & a few spotty showers are possible Saturday with more in the way of sunshine on Sunday.
Saturday looks windy with northwest winds gusting to 40 mph, while Sunday looks breezy with northwest winds gusting to 32 mph.
Sunday looks like the coolest night with clear to mostly clear skies & lows 40-45.
Warm front then moves northward Monday with highs 65-72 & increasing clouds. The wind will also shift to the east on Monday.
After heating up & getting more humid, a round of showers & storms is possible mid-next week.
We then turn cooler again for a time, but we need to watch an early-season tropical system affecting Florida or Alabama.