May 15, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Morning sprinkles with sunnier days ahead

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! We are tracking a few isolated and scattered light sprinkles across the WLFI viewing area this morning. After 9 AM, we’ll have plenty of dry time however, it will be mostly cloudy for much of the day.
Morning lows are in the mid 50s and we will rise up back into the lower 70s for afternoon highs. We’ll have a refreshing ENE wind today reaching 5-10 mph at times.
Tuesday
Moving into tomorrow morning, be aware of more widespread light showers across our region. Rain will begin to work in after 4 AM through 11 AM. These will be light rain showers and may only produce a couple of hundredths to possibly a tenth of rain by Noon Tuesday.
Morning lows will be in the lower 50s with highs (dependent on sunshine) in the mid to lower 70s. The main cold front will finally knock this system out of here Tuesday night and into Wednesday which will usher in high pressure and tranquil weather for Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday and Thursday
As mentioned above, high pressure works in for both days clearing out our skies and giving us cool mornings and near-normal highs (the lower 70s). Morning lows on Wednesday may dip down into the upper 40s. Morning lows on Thursday could dip down in the mid to lower 40s. So, a few chilly mornings will be ahead for both days.
North winds will be with us on Wednesday 10-15 mph but calm winds will be expected for Thursday with more southeasterly winds by the afternoon at 5-10 mph. This will help bring in warmer temperatures for Thursday and especially Friday ahead of our next cold front.
Friday
The American GFS has been very consistent with a cold front moving in on Friday afternoon. Timing will waiver for the next few days as models will have a better handle on this system closer to the end of the week.
Also, depending on how much sun and instability we can get during the morning and afternoon, a few storms along the front could reach severe criteria. A Marginal (Level 1) Risk may be possible. We’ll continue to monitor this throughout the week. Stay tuned!
10-Day Outlook
The aforementioned cold front will be brief and only give us impactful weather for Friday, as of now. High pressure looks to work in just in time for the weekend giving us brisk mornings for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine!
Next week, high pressure holds strong and temperatures will begin to climb to possibly the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.