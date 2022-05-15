May 15, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Scattered Storms with Pulsey Severe Risk-Then Cooler Followed by More Heat with Severe Risk

Rainfall was EXTREMELY variable yesterday with nothing in some areas (largely western & northwestern counties) to 3.12" at CoCo site in northern Tippecanoe County. John Allen in northern Tippecanoe County measured 2.40". Another spot of heavy rainfall was in southeastern Fulton County. Near Akron, spotter measured 2.82".
Area that received 3.12" of rainfall you just have to drive 6 miles to the west & they are still planting corn & soybeans today!
In a show of extremely variability, an observer on the east side of Lafayette measured 0.10", while our WLFI ob site measured 1.26", followed by 1.13" measured on the southeast side of Lafayette. 0.43" was measured at the Purdue Airport.
Pea to penny hail was reported around Brookston, Buck Creek, Montmorenci & Burnettsville. Some limbs were reportedly downed by strong winds in Montmorenci.
Weather station 5 S Montmorenci measured gust of 45 mph. Gust at our WLFI ob site was 42 mph.
There are indications of some +50 mph gusts in northern Tippecanoe County & southern White County.
_____________________________________________
After patchy fog & 50s to 60 this morning, temperatures will continue to heat up to 82-87 today.
Scattered storms will also pop today. There is potential of a couple severe storms of damaging winds/large hail. Timing in the viewing area is 2-9 p.m.
Unfortunately, lingering showers & cloudiness tonight will likely obscure the lunar eclipse.
Skies may clear late with some patchy fog & lows in the 50s.
Monday looks partly cloudy with highs 72-77, followed by 46-52 Monday night for a cool, crisp night with some patchy fog.
76-80 is likely Tuesday with lots of sunshine, followed by increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows 50s to 60s.
Showers & storms are expected Wednesday-Wednesday night as warm front moves through. Highs Wednesday should run in the 70s.
Wave riding down the warm front may bring severe weather risk southwest of our area Wednesday, but not so much here at this point.
Couple storms are possible Thursday as we heat up, mainly in the morning.
Main axis of storms will tend to shift north of the area, however.
We then heat up to highs near 90 to the lower 90s with high dew points leading to heat indices upper 90s to lower 100s.
Robust severe weather risk (looks like ENHANCED RISK parameters right now) still looks like it is setting up for next Saturday.
Looks like a vigorous, organized squall line at this point Saturday afternoon-evening.
We will monitor for changes in timing.
After that, refreshing cool-down should occur for a brief time with highs 68-73 & lows 40s to lower 50s.
However, we heat up again & may have severe weather risk around May 25.
We will monitor.
This is good to get this moisture in the soil before these surges of intense heat in June:
You can see the drier regime developing, as well. Our help will be any storm complexes in the "Ring of Fire". That could bring random relief, but also severe weather.