May 13, PM Weather Forecast Update-Isolated Severe Risk PM Saturday & Sunday

Tornado reports are running above normal for this year so far.
In terms of tornado reports, it is the most active since 2017, but 2011 had DOUBLE the reports! It was extra active & violent in 2011 over the central, eastern & southern U.S.
Also a couple of days ago there was a question as to whether we tied the record high at the Purdue Airport with 90. After speaking with NWS, it appears that the Purdue Airport tied with Grissom as the coolest location in the viewing area Wednesday with 89.
We would have broken the record at the Purdue Ag Farm with 91, but the airport reached 89. The airport weather station is the official record set we use because it is only a couple of miles from the long-standing, historic Purdue weather station that took records at the Ag building from 1879-1943. Weather observations at the airport began during World War II in 1944.
The confusion arose from our WSI system here in the station reading 90 & Mesowest reading 90 with 89.6F being the high temperatures.
According to NWS, when the temperatures is just extremely borderline 89/90 like it was Wednesday, some data reads 89, some 90 due to the technique used by NWS for the official high temperature.
So, the airport ASOS station automatically takes the reading actually in Celsius & then converts them to Fahrenheit. Data shows a high of 31.7C. This converts to 89.06F. Mesowest & WSI rounds the 31.7C to 32.0C, which gives you 90.
So, to be absolutely exact, we were nine tenths of a degree from 90.
Then, the 90 shows up as 89.6F.
If your highs is 31.7, 31.8 or 31.9, you are literally 0.6-0.8 from 90.
Today, at last check, the Purdue Airport high was 88.
Lows tonight should drop to 66. The record warm low for tomorrow morning is 66 set in 1940 & 1991. Once again, like 2011, 1940 was an analog winter & spring for our winter-spring-summer outlook & it saw similar very warm weather in early- to mid-May.
The warm front will be well north of the viewing area Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with strong southerly winds.
By 1 p.m. Friday, temperatures are forecast to already be at 87-90 with high humidity (heat indices 93-97).
Much of Saturday is dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with southwest winds to 35 mph.
It will be very warm to hot & windy with 88-92 as of 1 p.m. with heat indices of 94-103.
Highs of 90-94 are possible with heat indices 98-104.
Substantial severe weather risk is setting up with conditions supporting the development of a vigorous squall line by Saturday evening. Looks like this may impact our area after 9 p.m. Saturday May 21.
We will monitor.
Projected instability & shear supports ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 of 5) for severe, but that is not an official forecast. I am using all of the preliminary dynamic, shear & instability data for that time period make that statement.
CIPS analog supports the overall severe weather risk May 20-22 & perhaps around May 25 over the central & eastern U.S.
It will cool nicely a couple of rounds, but above normal temperatures will tend to dominate overall.
It still looks like a lot of surges of intense heat in June.
