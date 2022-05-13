May 13, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Another sunny and warm day with storms likely for the weekend

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! We are seeing a cooler morning with lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Clear skies and lower humidity are helping keep us nice and refreshing this morning.
The rest of your Friday will be like Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.
Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph. Increasing clouds will likely occur this afternoon and into the evening ahead of our next cold front that will pass through on Saturday.
We'll also have a milky looking sky due to wildfires out west and this should give us an interesting sunset with more red/orange colors during the evening.
Saturday
A line of storms is expected to form in far western Illinois Friday night and weaken as it moves closer to the WLFI viewing area. Remnants of these storms may just give us light rain very early Saturday morning.
This ultimately will give off an outflow boundary that will give way for storms to re-fire right in our viewing area Saturday after 2:00 PM.
Expect scattered showers and storms in our area between 2:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday. We will see some dry time on Saturday and sunshine. But definitely more clouds will be present.
*In regards to severe potential, refer to the Severe Storm Potential section below.
Sunday
As for Sunday, we should see clearer skies in the morning with lows down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs will run into the lower 80s and upper 70s with north west winds 10-15 mph.
Most of the day looks dry up until the late afternoon and evening and we could see our next wave of storms Sunday afternoon and into very early Monday morning.
Severe Storm Potential
The Storm Prediction Center on Saturday has all of the WLFI viewing areas underneath a Level 1 (out of 5) Marginal Risk for Saturday afternoon. As of now, damaging winds and hail up to 1” could be possible. Isolated minor ponding/flooding may occur.
On Sunday, the SPC has some of the region under a Level 1 (out of 5) Marginal Risk and farther southeast, a Level 2 (out of 5) Slight Risk for Sunday afternoon/evening.
No widespread severe is expected but some of the scattered storms may reach severe potential with 60 mph winds and 1 inch hail.
To track storms and stay on top of the radar, go to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
7-Day Forecast
Our next work week, Monday and Tuesday looks fairly dry as high pressure will keep us partly sunny to mostly sunny. Tuesday evening, a few showers and storms may be possible lingering into Wednesday. Then another wave comes in Wednesday night.
Thankfully, temperatures will be back to near normal by next week.