May 13, 6:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Isolated Severe Risk PM Saturday & Sunday

Tornado reports are running above normal for this year so far.
In terms of tornado reports, it is the most active since 2017, but 2011 had DOUBLE the reports! It was extra active & violent in 2011 over the central, eastern & southern U.S.
Also a couple of days ago there was a question as to whether we tied the record high at the Purdue Airport with 90. After speaking with NWS, it appears that the Purdue Airport tied with Grissom as the coolest location in the viewing area Wednesday with 89.
We would have broken the record at the Purdue Ag Farm with 91, but the airport reached 89. The airport weather station is the official record set we use because it is only a couple of miles from the long-standing, historic Purdue weather station that took records at the Ag building from 1879-1943. Weather observations at the airport began during World War II in 1944.
The confusion arose from our WSI system here in the station reading 90 & Mesowest reading 90 with 89.6F being the high temperatures.
According to NWS, when the temperatures is just extremely borderline 89/90 like it was Wednesday, some data reads 89, some 90 due to the technique used by NWS for the official high temperature.
So, the airport ASOS station automatically takes the reading actually in Celsius & then converts them to Fahrenheit. Data shows a high of 31.7C. This converts to 89.06F. Mesowest & WSI rounds the 31.7C to 32.0C, which gives you 90.
So, to be absolutely exact, we were nine tenths of a degree from 90.
Then, the 90 shows up as 89.6F.
If your highs is 31.7, 31.8 or 31.9, you are literally 0.6-0.8 from 90.
Today, at last check, the Purdue Airport high was 88.
Highs today reached 86-92 over the viewing area.
Lows tonight should drop to 66. The record warm low for tomorrow morning is 66 set in 1940 & 1991. Once again, like 2011, 1940 was an analog winter & spring for our winter-spring-summer outlook & it saw similar very warm weather in early- to mid-May.
Line of storms fires to our west, but collapses as it approaches tonight. We get the increasing clouds & outflow boundary from it. We may have a couple isolated showers after 2 a.m. to before sunrise. Lows of 64-68 are expected.
After sun/clouds, sct'd storms pop 1-8 pm (isolated severe). We look to dry out quickly after 8 pm.
With some clearing, lows 57-63 are expected with patchy fog.
With sun/clouds, sct'd storms pop after 2 pm (isolated severe 3:30-7 pm) Sunday.
After that, scattered of showers & storms are expected Sunday night before tapering by 3 a.m.
Unfortunately, it looks like clouds & rainfall will keep the lunar eclipse obscured.
After lots of cumulus clouds bubbling up Monday with a couple isolated showers (northwest wind 15-25 mph).
Highs of 74-79 are expected with low humidity.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with low humidity & highs 72-77 (northwest winds 10-20 mph), clouds will increasing Wednesday with approaching warm front.
However, it appears that showers & t'storms will stay south of our area Wednesday with highs 70-75 with winds shifting to the east.
Scattered showers & storms are expected late Wednesday evening-night to Thursday morning & even midday.
After that, we look to see clearing trend with highs 78-86 south to north Thursday with humid to muggy weather arriving.
The warm front will be well north of the viewing area Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with strong southerly winds.
By 1 p.m. Friday, temperatures are forecast to already be at 87-90 with high humidity (heat indices 93-97).
Much of Saturday is dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with southwest winds to 35 mph.
It will be very warm to hot & windy with 88-92 as of 1 p.m. with heat indices of 94-103.
Highs of 90-94 are possible with heat indices 98-104.
Substantial severe weather risk is setting up with conditions supporting the development of a vigorous squall line by Saturday evening. Looks like this may impact our area after 9 p.m. Saturday May 21.
We will monitor.
Projected instability & shear supports ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 of 5) for severe, but that is not an official forecast. I am using all of the preliminary dynamic, shear & instability data for that time period make that statement.
CIPS analog supports the overall severe weather risk May 20-22 & perhaps around May 25 over the central & eastern U.S.
It will cool nicely a couple of rounds, but above normal temperatures will tend to dominate overall.
It still looks like a lot of surges of intense heat in June.
June continues to show below normal rainfall overall.
The heaviest rainfall & main area of severe weather risk is northwest & north of our area.
Granted, we will likely see a couple to few "Ridge Riders" or severe storm complexes in the "Ring of Fire" around the periphery of the hot upper ridge to help prevent an all-out early-season flash drought.
Not only have we had a double-dip La Nina, but it looks more & more like a triple-dip La Nina is ahead. Looks like La Nina will indeed last through this upcoming Fall & Winter. This is very uncommon. This has only occurred three times since 1950.
1954-57 was a triple-dip as was 1973-76. 1998-2001 was the last triple-dip La Nina.
Since 1890, triple-dips of La Nina have occurred a total of 8 times:
1895-98, 1909-12, 1928-32, 1938-41, 1949-52
This means similar conditions this winter to the past few falls & winters with lots of wind & warm winter starts followed by much colder, snowy latter halves of winter.
This also implies an early start to spring like this year & last year, late season hits of cold & snow in late March to April.
This is very bad news for the western U.S., especially California, where La Nina-induced historic drought will continue.
My focus is still on an El Nino evolving in 2023-24, however.