May 12, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & Storms Ahead Then Brief Cool-Down....

The extremely dry air continues to bleed in today with it wrapping around the surface high & upper ridge.
The humid to muggy dew points have shifted westward.
We also have the wildfire smoke from New Mexico & southeastern Colorado wrapping around the upper ridge & surface high.
4:45 p.m. dew points are below 40 percent in many areas with the relative humidity to as low as 10%.
Highs have reached 86-93 as of 5 p.m. over the viewing area.
Chicago's Midway Airport hit 95 at 3:30 p.m.
It is in the lower 90s as far north as the northern tip of Lower Michigan & Green Bay, Wisconsin is 93 as of 4:30 p.m. Temperatures have been as high as 97 in southwestern Wisconsin & 96 in eastern Iowa & northwestern Illinois.
Severe weather has been absolutely relentless day after day after day with it occurring in the Northern Plains to Minnesota to Wisconsin for the PAST 6 DAYS!
It will keep going in the general area for the next 3 days.
Today, MODERATE RISK of severe weather is up, this afternoon outbreak last night & another round of severe weather this morning to early afternoon.
Relentless severe weather will continue northwest, north & west of our area through Friday night.
A round of severe weather Friday evening will work eastward, but should collapse rapidly in eastern Illinois.
We will get the gust front/outflow boundary before sunrise Friday night-Saturday morning with potentially a couple weakening showers.
Debri cloudiness from those collapsing storms should thin Saturday & cumulus towers should rapidly build ahead of a surface cold front.
Scattered storms should pop & pass through the viewing area 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. generally.
Given the best dynamics & shear being north & west of our area, thoughts are that these storms may tend to be pulsey in nature where they go up, dump their rain with some local hail with gusty winds, then collapse while new storms pop & follow the same process along & ahead of the cold front nearby.
The forcing & organization into brief line would be due to the rain-cooled air surging out from the storms or the cold pool &/or the surface convergence with the cold front.
Nonetheless, isolated severe storm or two is possible with wind & hail threat.
Of course, if the debri cloudiness lasts longer & cuts the instability, the storms would be less in coverage, but going with 65% right now.
Highs of 82-87 are expected with dew points 66-72 leading to heat indices of upper 80s to lower 90s.
Not everyone will get a good rain out of this. The amounts may tend to be rather hap-hazard in a summer-like discontinuous fashion. This would mean, the neighboring township gets 1.25" & you may see only 0.08".
With some patchy fog with drop to 55-60 Saturday night, followed by sunshine Sunday. However, clouds will be building by the afternoon & shortwave & secondary cold front will be approaching from the west-northwest.
Temperatures should reach 78-84 with northwest winds 15-25 mph.
Dew points will only run 55-62, so it won't be humid, however, the cold air aloft & sheared environment will lead to scattered storms with the risk of an isolated severe storm or two (wind/hail).
Dew point depression of up to 25 degrees with rich CAPE & good downdraft CAPE does support storm gustiness/isolated severe gust risk. The freezing level is projected to be around 700 mb as storms pass in the mid to late afternoon. That coincides with the dynamics, shear & heating for risk of isolated 1" diameter hailer & perhaps a couple other sub-severe hailers.
In the image below you can see how the Euro model tends to keep the shortwave & cold front west of our area Sunday & brings us a completely dry day. It then brings this through as leftovers Sunday night after 9 p.m.
However, I'd prefer to go with Sunday mid to late afternoon timing for now & tweak if I need to.
Given the cold air aloft, I did keep 25% coverage of a few isolated showers/t'showers for Monday, though they should be weak & short-lived with lots of cumulus clouds bubbling up over the area.
My continued thinking is that this wave of scattered showers & storms will pass through Wednesday night as warm front lifts northward. This, after more comfortable Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
An additional round of some scattered showers & storms is possible mainly Thursday morning to midday along & south of the warm front.
I went ahead & warmed Thursday PM highs up to the 80s in thinking that the warm front will move far enough north to allow for clearing.
Winds should also turn to the south & dew points surge potentially to near/at 70.
I went ahead & turned next Friday dry based on new data with highs 85-91 with heat indices 90-98 for now. I put the cold front coming through with potential squall line of storms with severe weather risk Saturday, May 21 in the afternoon-evening. I am with the idea of 88-93 that Saturday prior to the line of storms with heat indices 95-102. We will monitor.
Keep in mind that the confidence in timing this far out is pretty low, but there is an evident unstable, very warm to hot airmass with rather potent upper trough & strong cold frontal passage. This all supports the notion of regional severe weather event/outbreak in this Friday-Saturday time frame overall (& it looks very warm to hot & muggy).
The ECMWF agrees with the line of storms occurring (it has a Saturday late afternoon-evening timing):
CIPS analog supports this as well with severe weather west of us May 19-20, then reaching our area May 21.
The notion of regional outbreaks of severe during this time period is supported.
Brief cool-down will follow with highs in the 70s.
However, there are signs of a rapid heat-up (90s?) & another round of storms with severe weather risk before Memorial Day weekend.
If our timing is just right, we will get the cooler, drier, more comfortable airmass to linger into the Memorial Day weekend.
We will monitor.
There is a lot of heat in June overall in spurts of potent, potentially near-record heat at times.
An increasingly dry signature will develop, especially latter half of June.
However, the Gulf & Caribbean may show early-season tropical development, which will be something to watch for us.
Nonetheless, the main synoptic pattern tends to mean heavier rainfall seting up (with lots of severe weather) over the Northern Plains to western Great Lakes. Above normal rainfall with severe storm risk will also set up over the Northern Rockies, especially over Montana where severe weather may be frequent.
ECMWF long-range is on this with hotter than normal regime:
ECMWF is also similarly on-board with increasingly dry pattern here (though it shift the main axis of heaviest rainfall pretty rapidly into southern Canada with a very large area of dryness in the Plains & Midwest):
One of my main analog years shows similar regime in 2011 with hot, dry ridge & intense Plains heat shifting northeastward with time:
2011 did have active "Ring of Fire" severe weather pattern for a time in June with lots of rainfall before it dried out rapidly. June 2011 ended up wetter than normal due to this round of heavy, severe storms for multiple days with the storm complexes on the periphery of that hot upper ridge before it overtook the area:
That "Ring of Fire" burst shows up well in the June 2011 rainfall anomalies per NOAA climate divisions:
We may see us briefly get into that "Ring of Fire" for a time to bring brief welcome rainfall, but also severe weather.
However, the thought process is that the hot, dry upper ridge will expand & overtake the viewing area at least twice for bursts of intense, near-record heat.