 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May 12, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Areas of Fog, Some Showers & T'Storms, But No Bigger Severe Weather Risk For Another Few Weeks....

  • Updated
  • 0
May 12, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Areas of Fog, Some Showers & T'Storms, But No Bigger Severe Weather Risk For Another Few Weeks....

After a wave of some scattered showers & t'showers this morning (lows 61-66) with highest rainfall amounts being 0.24" east of Whitesville in Montgomery County & 0.35" southwest of Kokomo (a lot of the area only saw trace to 0.02"), we are bubbling up a few new showers now.

A few scattered showers & t'storms will continue to bubble up through the evening before diminishing early overnight.

A random, isolated severe t'storm cannot be ruled out.

Areas of fog will follow with lows 64-68.

1

Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy with warm to very warm, humid conditions with highs 81-86.

Some scattered t'storms are possible in the evening-early overnight, mainly over the southwestern half of the area.

A couple isolated severe t'storms are possible.

1
1

Round of rainfall & t'storms is possible Sunday morning-early afternoon.  Isolated to a few scattered severe t'storms are possible as the cold front approaches & passes.

Some showers will also occur behind the front to Sunday night.

Highs of 74-81 are expected with southeast winds becoming strong from the northeast by evening.

1
1

Much of next week is nice!  Wednesday is a bit cooler, but very pleasant.  Thursday morning is a bit cool in the 40s.

We then warm back up into the 80s.

Cold front will pass Friday night or Saturday of next week.  MARGINAL RISK-type parameters for severe show up here (1 out of 5 on the scale or isolated severe) with SLIGHT RISK parameters Oklahoma to southeastern Missouri.

4
1

Heat heat up substantially by around May 25-27 with upper 80s to lower 90s possible.

After some storms following a dry stretch, we will need to watch that June 3-9 stretch.  Multiple rounds of severe weather may impact the area as multiple upper troughs pivot through amidst a very warm to hot, muggy, unstable airmass.

Also, watch for potential tropical or subtropical system development off the coast of Florida at the very end of May to early June. 

Recommended for you