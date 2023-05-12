May 12, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Areas of Fog, Some Showers & T'Storms, But No Bigger Severe Weather Risk For Another Few Weeks....

After a wave of some scattered showers & t'showers this morning (lows 61-66) with highest rainfall amounts being 0.24" east of Whitesville in Montgomery County & 0.35" southwest of Kokomo (a lot of the area only saw trace to 0.02"), we are bubbling up a few new showers now.
A few scattered showers & t'storms will continue to bubble up through the evening before diminishing early overnight.
A random, isolated severe t'storm cannot be ruled out.
Areas of fog will follow with lows 64-68.
Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy with warm to very warm, humid conditions with highs 81-86.
Some scattered t'storms are possible in the evening-early overnight, mainly over the southwestern half of the area.
A couple isolated severe t'storms are possible.
Round of rainfall & t'storms is possible Sunday morning-early afternoon. Isolated to a few scattered severe t'storms are possible as the cold front approaches & passes.
Some showers will also occur behind the front to Sunday night.
Highs of 74-81 are expected with southeast winds becoming strong from the northeast by evening.
Much of next week is nice! Wednesday is a bit cooler, but very pleasant. Thursday morning is a bit cool in the 40s.
We then warm back up into the 80s.
Cold front will pass Friday night or Saturday of next week. MARGINAL RISK-type parameters for severe show up here (1 out of 5 on the scale or isolated severe) with SLIGHT RISK parameters Oklahoma to southeastern Missouri.
Heat heat up substantially by around May 25-27 with upper 80s to lower 90s possible.
After some storms following a dry stretch, we will need to watch that June 3-9 stretch. Multiple rounds of severe weather may impact the area as multiple upper troughs pivot through amidst a very warm to hot, muggy, unstable airmass.
Also, watch for potential tropical or subtropical system development off the coast of Florida at the very end of May to early June.