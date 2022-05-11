May 11, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update - Record heat possible for today

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Walking out the door this morning, you will certainly feel the humidity and very warm temperatures. You can almost expect a very hot day when morning low temperatures are normally the highs for May 11!
Morning temperatures are running in the lower 70s area-wide with partly cloudy skies. There will be a low chance for a quick pop-up sprinkle or two this morning. Most of the activity, if there should be any, will quickly dissipate later this morning.
Dew points will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s which will pave the way for uncomfortable outdoor conditions. Heat index values may reach 90-95 degrees in spots.
High temperatures will be upwards to 89-92 in some locations. If you’ll be outside for a long period of time, be sure to drink plenty of liquids and find shade as often as you can. We could potentially break today's record high temperature. We have to go back to May 11, 2011 when Lafayette saw 90 degrees.
Just like yesterday, more sunshine will be expected later in the day with some clouds this morning. Winds will be light from the south 5-10 mph.
Thursday
Fortunately, we will have a small back-door cold front move through from the east tomorrow which will greatly lower our dew points/humidity for Thursday. This means it will not be as muggy and more comfortable outside for Thursday.
With drier air working in, expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s.
Friday
Lows Thursday night and into Friday morning will be cooler thanks to the drier air and clearer skies. Expect lows to be in the mid to lower 60s. Another sunny day with some cloud cover will be expected with highs in the mid to upper 80s to near 90 in spots. Less humid conditions will continue for the day.
The Weekend
Rain and storm chances begin to pick up Saturday afternoon and evening as a couple of waves will give us chances for rain/non-severe storms into Sunday morning.
Based on this morning’s guidance, a secondary wave may pass through Sunday afternoon into Monday very early. Again, the severe threat will be low but cannot rule out damaging winds and flooding/ponding in spots.
7-Day Outlook
We will continue to see temperatures get back to near normal by late this weekend and into next week. Monday, high pressure will work back in but it will not last too long. By Tuesday, another front will move through the area giving way to higher rain/storm chances.