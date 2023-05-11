May 11, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update: Your Now to July Outlook

Lows this morning ran 51-55, followed highs today of 82-87. Dew points were extremely low, which led to relative humidity levels to less than 20%.
A wave of some scattered showers & t'storms will pass Friday morning. This will be followed by some lulling & sun appearance, which will destabilize things. This will lead to some new scattered t'storms to pop. The scattered t'storms may continue into part of Friday night, then end.
There is the risk of isolated severe weather Friday PM-night.
Isolated severe gust, isolated hail &/or isolated brief, weak EF0 spin-up cannot be ruled out.
Areas of fog may follow with lows in the mid to upper 60s after humid highs of 76-81 Friday.
Saturday looks dry overall with variable winds & mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy. It also looks humid with highs 80-86.
Some storms are possible Saturday evening/night with isolated severe weather risk.
Scattered showers & a few t'storms are possible Mother's Day with highs 73-78 amidst mostly cloudy skies. This, after morning lows in the 60s.
Monday looks great with northeast winds & highs 70-75, followed by southwest winds & 78-83 Tuesday.
A cold front will pass around Wednesday (with a few isolated showers/t'showers)with cooler highs & strong north to northeast winds. Highs of 66-69 are expected.
Lows of 41-45 are expected around Thursday morning.
We then warm back up to 70s Thursday & 80s by next weekend.
Some scattered storms are possible later next weekend.
The next solid potential of widespread severe weather would tend to be in the June 3-9 time frame. Some storms may occur around May 26, but it is early June to monitor to better severe weather risk.
The heat, humidity & a series of strong upper troughs pivoting east & southeastward through the Midwest will be the catalysts for this pattern.
After that, it looks more tranquil until after June 14.
June trends a bit above normal temperature-wise with sharp gradient between dry, droughty conditions in the Central Plains & much wetter weather farther east & southward.
Here, we are trending wetter than drier still, but the edge of the much drier weather will be very close!
This will be something to monitor as the trend to push that line of drier weather eastward some well into Illinois.
For the Summer overall, trend is dry & droughty just west of here & us to be on the wetter side of the pendulum.
Overall trend is below normal temperatures averaged out as a whole for the Summer with one intense sharp 100- or +100-degree day in July (per 1997 analog) for parts of the viewing area.
The heat will be much longer-lasting & more intense west of us in the Central Plains drought area.
Winter 2023-24 analogs show likely drier & warmer than normal winter with below normal snowfall.
