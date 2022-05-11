May 11, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heat to Some Showers & Storms

The pale, hazy sky is a result of smoke from New Mexico & southeastern Colorado wildfires. That smoke is pivot up & around the hot upper ridge.
Smoke will continues Thursday & Friday.
The haze near the ground is not the smoke, but moisture & pollen.
Rounds of severe storms will continue to ride way north, northwest & west of our area now to Friday.
Lows tonight should run 63-70 as dry air begins to bleed in from the east later tonight (dropping our eastern county lows to 63-64).
Thursday & Friday look to have highs 85-90, but the humidity will tank Thursday to dew points of 39-50 compared to 67-75 today.
Part of me wanted to have highs Thursday at 90-95 given the warming of that dry, sinking air, but I sided more with model analysis rather than my own analog this time due to the overall model consensus.
With the dry, dry air we should drop to 57-62 tomorrow night for lows.
Friday dew points will run 55-61.
Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny. Winds will be southeast to south-southeast both days.
Severe storms should re-fire Friday evening in eastern Iowa to eastern Missouri & move eastward.
At this point, it appears that the line of storms will collapse in eastern Illinois & gust out as they encounter capping, ridging & dew points more like 60-65 than the plume of +70 ahead of the storms farther west.
It looks like a gust front with a few showers & weakening storms passing 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Some elevated showers & a couple storms may follow behind the collapsed line the rest of the night to early Saturday morning, but coverage should run 40%.
It appears that storms (60% coverage) will re-fire Saturday afternoon-evening & impact the viewing area after morning debri clouds thin & cumulus towers build.
Highs of 84-89 are expected with strong southerly winds & dew points climbing back to 67-73.
A few isolated severe storms are possible.
After drier weather Saturday night with lows in the 60s, highs of 77-83 are expected Sunday with clouds building.
A scattering of showers & storms are possible in the afternoon with 45% coverage.
Dew points should run in the 60s to near 70.
After 50s Sunday night, clouds bubble up Monday with cold air aloft of a short wave. Some scattered showers & t'showers are possible (35% coverage) with highs 74-79.
Lows of 50-56 are expected Monday night.
Tuesday to Wednesday looks dry with 70s & lows in the 50s.
Warm front will move in Wednesday night with lows 50s to 60 with round of showers & storms.
Wednesday evening shows the warm front well with us cooling back to the 60s in the evening.
The heat will be extremely intense in Texas to southern Oklahoma.
Thursday-Friday of next week looks very warm to hot & humid with highs 87-91 with high dew points. Heat indices may reach 94-99.
The storm risk will tend to occur north of our area Thursday-most of Friday.
Note the heat & humidity surging northward in here Thursday-Friday of next weekend behind the warm front.
It appears that storms may occur next Friday evening.
Data suggests substantial severe risk with a squall line.
We will monitor.
We should turn cooler after that with much more comfortable highs 67-73 for a couple to few days with crisp, cool nights of 45-50.
We really heat up with time in June & even a round in late, late May.
Note the extensive heat & likely upper ridging over the central & eastern U.S.
However, the cooler weather in the West signals deep upper trough there.
This will likely put the main area of severe weather risk from western Ontario to Minnesota & the Dakotas to Wisconsin back to Nebraska as shortwaves eject out of western trough. These then promote explosive storm development.
Heat may briefly relax (after storms) then it gets very hot in the second half of June with extensive hot upper ridging & continued explosive severe weather risk in the same areas to our northwest & north.
The below normal rainfall shows up well with that ridge here.
It still looks drier than normal in late June here overall, but note the likely tropical development in a boiling Gulf of Mexico. That entire Gulf Coast will need to be monitored for early season tropical systems.
Then, we will see how the upper ridge lines up & just how the potential remnants are guided.