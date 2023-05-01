May 1, 4:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonable Cold to Summer Heat Ahead Now to Mid-May....

Image of frost-damaged young corn plant above courtesy of Purdue University & Bob Nielsen.
Wet snow, sleet, rain & howling northwest winds gusting 32-48 mph have dominated today.
Temperatures 30s to 40s & wind chills 20s to 30s have made this a remarkable start to May.
After two rounds of Sudden Summer with temperatures to 85 in mid-April, this late April to early May have average unusually cool with multiple freezes to 25-29 & persistently below normal daytime highs. At least the rainfall have been below normal, allowing farmers to do fieldwork & plant. However, we need heat to get this corn up & the corn that is up, back growing after being frosted off.
Seed in the ground also needs the heat. At least this current rain will melt the clods in the field & melt that soil well around the seed without causing heavy soil crusting or any standing water in the field.
__________________________________________________
Rainfall tapers this evening followed by some partial clearing with windy weather & 34-38 tonight (wind chills 23-29). Winds may still gust 30-43 mph from the northwest at times.
We cloud up again tomorrow with 44-54 (northeast to southwest) for highs & northwest winds gusting 28-38 mph. A few scattered showers are possible in the late afternoon-evening, pivoting north to south.
With partial clearing tomorrow night lows of 32-37 are expected (coldest southwest with more clear skies & bit less wind). Some patchy frost is possible in the southwestern counties.
Wednesday goes mostly sunny to partly-mostly cloudy PM with 52-62 (northeast to southwest) for highs & northwest winds gusting to 35 mph.
With clear skies & light winds, lows of 30-33 are expected Wednesday night with areas of frost, followed by windy weather, sun & 63-69 Thursday.
System may clip the area Friday late-Friday night with some showers, then a few t'storms are possible Sunday late to Sunday night & early Monday morning.
We will warm up, though. 75-80 is expected Sunday & 77-81 Monday.
We could be 84-88 by late next week!
As we approach May 10, we see the warmth & it is very warm to hot in mid-May!
Now-this week temperatures anomalies:
Mid-May is very warm to hot with temperatures above normal!
There will be a lot of severe weather Iowa to Oklahoma May 10-17 (missing the driest areas of the Plains, however).
In terms of rainfall, after this bit late Tuesday & then late Sunday-Monday AM, we may have some scattered t'storms (isolated severe or MARGINAL RISK parameters) around May 10-11 as the real core of the warmth comes in.
After that, it is more like t'storms just missing us more than anything. It would likely be near May 18-19 that we are able to get more in the way of t'storms in here with severe weather (more like SLIGHT RISK parameters).
Here, you can see how a lot of the storm action rides up & over the hot upper ridge here, just missing us. I think we have a good shot at 90 to even 92 in mid-May & especially late May.
Very end of May to first half of June features temperatures averaging above normal overall.
Watch for wave of t'storms with heavy rain & severe weather risk, however, in late May.
I'd look for a hot spell in the first several days of June, then t'storms with severe weather risk after June 5 & then perhaps more rounds in mid-June.
Period of below normal, pleasant temperatures should follow.
This is great agreement with 1997.