Mattress Superstore celebrates its grand reopening at new location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A special ribbon cutting was held for a well known business that is expanding, The grand re-opening of mattress superstore. The new store will accommodate technology in a brick and mortar atmosphere.
Owner Scott Hawkins says he wants to use technology to improve customers' in-person experience. Local State Rep. Sheila Klinker took part in the ceremony and toured the new location which should be familiar.
Mattress Superstore is now located at the old pier one store on state route 38.