Matt Ramos pulls off the biggest upset in NCAA Wrestling history

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.


.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries.  Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Matt Ramos pulls off the biggest upset in NCAA Wrestling history

  • Updated
  • 0

Purdue Wrestling's Matt Ramos shocked the world at the NCAA Semifinals.

Ramos is a redshirt sophomore and became a Boilermaker after two years at Minnesota.

Ramos was very familiar with the three time national champion Spencer Lee from Iowa.

He used to look him up and watch his moves, and in January, he got a chance to wrestle him. Ramos had three words going through his head.

"Don't be surprised. Just treat it like a normal match. Forget about the outside factors, okay? I looked up to him when I was younger, but now in this situation, I'm wrestling. I was wrestling him early on in that first match, and I was winning, and something hit me with shock. I'm like, I'm winning, and I kind of stopped wrestling."

Ramos was pinned the first time around, and he took that personally. At the NCAA Semifinals, Ramos was trailing seven to five with under a minute to go in the final period. He knew he had to make a big move to snap Lee's 58 match win streak.

"If something opens up, I'm going to go for something dangerous. And one of my moves in freestyle wrestling opened up. I just locked in and committed to that and executed that attack. The first thing I wanted to look at was my coaches, because they've helped me so much get to that moment, and I've visualized it before that match happening. I've lowkey had dreams like National Finals against him, and I've just had a lot of things that I'd like to bring it into the air, so I think that helps a lot."

Ramos speaks his goals into existence. He told his close friends and family that he was going to beat Lee and shock the world. He did just that.

"I don't like to be cocky in any type of way, so sometimes talking about something that you want to happen could come off that way. But I just tell myself, I'm going to do this. It's going to happen."

Spencer Lee's mom went viral for breaking her glasses after her son's loss. But the Ramos family was crying tears of joy.

"My mom, she was, like, tearing up. My mom's very emotional. I think I get my emotions from her. So I started tearing up. It's one of those whys of why I'm doing this, and it contributes to those matches. Like, why am I doing this? It's because I want my family like that. I want my family to go through those emotions. It's fun. I want to make them happy. I want to put on a show for everyone."

The upset was all over social media, and Matt Ramos quickly gained national attention. His phone was blowing up with messages, and he still couldn't believe it.

"It didn't really hit me till I was in the airport and people kept wanting to take pictures of me. And I told myself, I'm like, I forgot I did something historical for national, like NCAA wrestling, there's always work to be done, but it's great to reflect on where you started and the work that's been done."

Ramos said moments like these are exactly why he became a Boilermaker.

"I wouldn't have committed to Purdue if I wouldn't have thought that my goals wouldn't have came true. So I really trust everything with what Purdue wrestling has, what Purdue University has to offer, and I really believe in the system. And what's going to happen in the future is going to be amazing."