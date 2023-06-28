 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Math Scores and Performance Decreasing Drastically, Officials Concerned

Students testing

(AP) — It's no surprise to hear that math scores of U-S 13-year-olds dropped roughly one grade level since 20-20.

But now, the consequences could be worse than you think...

The scores are now at low levels that have not been seen since the 1970s.

Math teachers are also becoming scarce nowadays.

Researching Professor of Mathematics Education at Indiana University Sarah Lubienski said educators need to adjust what they teach students.

She said teachers need to prioritize the math topics most important for filling gaps and helping students be savvy information users.

Lubienski claimed that the consequences for the decrease in math skills could result in more than students' lack of confidence in the subject and avoiding math-related careers.

"They'll be more easily manipulated if they can't make sense of financial, political or health information. This could impact the students' futures, as well as our economy and our democracy," she said.

Lubienski implied parents should do math problems for fun with their children as they would with reading.

