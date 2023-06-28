Math Scores and Performance Decreasing Drastically, Officials Concerned

(AP) — It's no surprise to hear that math scores of U-S 13-year-olds dropped roughly one grade level since 20-20.
But now, the consequences could be worse than you think...
The scores are now at low levels that have not been seen since the 1970s.
Math teachers are also becoming scarce nowadays.
Researching Professor of Mathematics Education at Indiana University Sarah Lubienski said educators need to adjust what they teach students.
She said teachers need to prioritize the math topics most important for filling gaps and helping students be savvy information users.
Lubienski claimed that the consequences for the decrease in math skills could result in more than students' lack of confidence in the subject and avoiding math-related careers.
"They'll be more easily manipulated if they can't make sense of financial, political or health information. This could impact the students' futures, as well as our economy and our democracy," she said.
Lubienski implied parents should do math problems for fun with their children as they would with reading.