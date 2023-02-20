MatchBOX Celebrates One Year Of Spark Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – MatchBOX co-working studio in Lafayette celebrates one year of its spark acceleration program. The program gives BIPOC entrepreneurs from the Greater Lafayette area access to a year of free co-working studio membership.
The Spark program was implemented in March of 2022. The program selected 10 small business owners from a pool of applicants.
Those entrepreneurs have access to one-on-one mentorship, workshops and networking opportunities through MatchBOX.
MatchBOX director of operations, Juliana Casavan shares what ‘sparked’ the idea for the program and why it’s important to support small business owners of color.
“Businesses that are led by a person of color actually have a smaller success rate, and there’s lots of different reasons for that. But a lot of it is resources and community and network and things like that so we wanted to find a way to wrap those kinds of resources around individuals in the community,” Casavan says.
One of the Entrepreneurs who has been a part of the program is Silky Sources Hair Salon owner, Ryan Burns-Crayton.
Burns-Crayton was able to use the mentorship program to learn how to improve upon the foundation she had already laid for her business.
“I learned everything from understanding what a persona client is up to building a business plan. From building a business plan to understanding business credit from building business credit to understanding the different variations that one may carry when it comes to a business,” Burns-Crayton says.
Burns-Crayton also says the program was also able to provide her with a network of other small business owners in the area, giving her an opportunity to learn from both mentors and her peers as well.