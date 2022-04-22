Master Gardener expo and plant sale returns to county fairgrounds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A popular expo is returning to the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds this weekend for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Master Gardener Association of Tippecanoe County will once again host its Garden Expo and Plant Sale. This year’s expo will feature more than 30 vendors selling everything from native plants and gardening tools to house plants and vegetables.
Several master gardeners will also be on site from the county association to answer planting and gardening questions. The master gardeners will host a raffle and silent auction as well.
Bennett's Greenhouse is contributing plants for the raffle, with the proceeds funding two scholarships for horticulture students at Ivy Tech and Purdue University. Local artist Marilyn Jeray is donating some of her paintings for the silent auction. The Master Gardener Association will put the funds from the auction towards its other programs throughout the year.
The Purdue Extension office has worked with the Master Gardener Association to put on this expo every year since it began. One change people will likely notice this year is the lack of presenters at the expo.
Pat Williams with the Purdue Extension office says the planning for this event began back in January. At the time, Purdue was still following stricter Protect Purdue guidelines, and because the expo operates under Purdue’s health and safety protocols, organizers decided not to have presenters. Williams says the presenters will likely return for next year’s expo.
The expo takes place tomorrow from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the West Pavilion of the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. There is free admission and it is open to the public. There will also be a food truck and garden cafe on site. For more information about the expo and plant sale, visit the Master Gardener Association of Tippecanoe County’s website here.