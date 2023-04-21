Master Gardener Association hosts expo

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gardening season is here and one local association is holding an event for all your planting needs. The Master for Gardeners Association of Tippecanoe County's Expo and Plant sale is happening tomorrow.
The association is a group that helps the community grow their gardens and extend their research so they get the best possible outcome.
Through this event the group is able to collect funds for Purdue and Ivy Tech Scholarships. This is also their main fundraiser for all the outreach they do throughout the year. They’ll be selling a variety of items to raise these funds.
“A lot of vegetables and ornamental plants. We bring in vendors, I think we probably have 30 vendors this year. So depending on what they bring in is really the extra. The Master Gardener Association really relies on just their staples to get everyone's gardens going for the year,” says Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator of the Tippecanoe Extension Office Pat Williams.
Williams also says if you plan to start a garden for the first time start small and work your way up.
The sale takes place tomorrow April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds inside the West Pavilion.