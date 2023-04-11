Massive inferno billowing toxic smoke from recycling plant known as a 'fire hazard' forces evacuation orders for thousands, officials say. It could burn for days

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Continues Today... Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest winds will back slightly to southwesterly while increasing today ...peaking around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph this afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values as low as 25 to 30 percent...and dry vegetation...will lead to an elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks should be handled with extra care.