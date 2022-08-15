Mason Gillis reflects on his Little League World Series experience

Hagerstown has advanced to the Little League World Series after an exciting walk off win
This storyline may sound all to familiar.
A decade ago, the last time Indiana made it to Williamsport, it was a walk off win
The Batter? Purdue basketball's Mason Gillis.
"I remember just thinking, 'I have to hit the ball, no way I'm striking out,'" Gillis said. "I knew that with the bases loaded two outs, I have a chance to like do something really special here."
Gillis went through the play by play of his at bat, admitting he was nervous with the bases loaded and a tie ball game.
If you watched the at bat you can see my nerves with the first pitch, it went over the opposite batter's box and I swung at it because I just wanted to hit the ball so bad," Gillis said.
The second pitch is one that Gillis will remember for the rest of his life. The hit that brought his team to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.
"I remember the feeling of like, we finally made it like it finally happened," Gillis said. "I knew that it was gonna drop. I knew right when I made contact. You see me throw my hands up right away.
What made the win even more special was that they were playing for one of their teammates, Father, Danny Smekens who had recently passed away.
"Danny kind of guided us from the upstairs the entire way," Gillis said. "He was the main driving factor"
Gillis talked about how the New Castle team was not expected to make it that far. They were in the losers bracket and were keeping score of every other game, doing the math to see if they could sneak by.
They did in fact sneak by after that walk-off win against Kentucky. When asked about arriving in Williamsport, Gillis had a smile on his face as he remembered his celebrity status at 11 years old.
"It's pretty awesome, being able to like walk around as a celebrity that young and sign autographs and take pictures," Gillis said. "The schools had off to go to the game. The entire stands were filled with green and the entire outfield was green."
As far as where it ranks on his list of favorite memories? Right on top.
"I would have to say it's number one, just because it's such a once in a lifetime thing," Gillis said. "That's how impactful it was in my life."
Gillis has held onto his jersey, helmet, batting gloves and other gear from the Little League World Series since 2012. He said his team has even had reunions at their old head coach's house for wiffle ball tournaments.
Despite baseball being his first love, Gillis knows he made a good choice of pursuing basketball. The only thing that could top his journey to Williamsport?
Winning a National Championship at Purdue.