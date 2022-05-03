Mark Genda wins House District 41 Republican primary

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Mark Genda is the winner of the GOP primary in House District 41.
He's trying to fill the seat being vacated by long-time representative Tim Brown, who's retiring. Genda beat get more than 42-percent of the vote, beating Shane Weast and Richard Bagsby.
Greg Woods is running unopposed as the only Democratic candidate.
In an interview with Genda prior to election day, he told News 18 he had never run for political office before. His closest experience to public service to date is serving on a school board.