Marine Veteran presented with new home

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Sunday was a special day in Attica. The non-profit organization "Homes For Our Troops" presents a marine veteran and his family with a brand new home.
Marine lance corporal Bryan Chambers was all smiles as he and his family pulled into their driveway. In 2007, during his first tour in Iraq, Chambers lost his leg and suffered brain trauma.
Now more than a decade later, he has a home that accommodates his medical needs thanks to Homes For Our Troops.
The new house has over 40 special accommodations to make life easier for Bryan and his family.
During this weekend's celebration, the family was surrounded by their new community and saw their house for the very first time.
Bryan Chambers says he is grateful beyond words for what the organization has done for him.
"It was an extremely overwhelming kind of thing," said Bryan. "And well, I don't necessarily feel like I deserve... I don't feel like I deserve this but it is a blessing."
The Chambers house is just one of 70 active projects by Homes For Heroes currently in progress across the country.