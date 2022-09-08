Marine MV-22 Osprey lands at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Discovery Park became the landing zone for an aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like a plane.
That aircraft is none other than the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. It flew over the Greater Lafayette area, including Purdue University's campus, and landed at the Convergence Center.
This was all thanks to the collaboration between Rolls-Royce and Purdue University. These two partners have been working together for over 70 years.
Rolls-Royce employs 742 Purdue grads, and the landing of the Osprey also serves as a recruitment event for Purdue students interested in working for the company.
Warren White is the Head of Assembly and Test for Rolls-Royce. He says bringing the aircraft to Purdue helps demonstrate the company's technological advances.
"The fun part about landing an aircraft like this at Purdue is really just demonstrating the technology and the innovation that comes at Rolls-Royce, in fact, the whole aerospace network," White said. "So we're delighted to be here, we're delighted to partner with Purdue University and the Purdue Research Foundation. It's a great demonstration of what technology, safety, and freedom bring to the world."
The V-22 Osprey has been in military service since 2007. It is powered by twin Rolls-Royce T406 Turboshaft engines.
Rolls Royce is the only manufacturer to produce the engine needed to power this aircraft. White also told News 18 that Rolls-Royce's turboshaft engines make it a very versatile aircraft.
"It can go farther and faster than typical helicopter units, so it's great for the Marine Corps. It has tremendous missions of relief, it can get into places after hurricanes and after disasters," White said. "It takes off from ships, it takes medical evacs in different places, and it puts people in places that's hard to get to."