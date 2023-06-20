Marine amputee to receive mortgage-free smart home

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Lafayette native will soon be moving into his mortgage-free smart home.
Cpl. Mathew Bowman enlisted in the Marines after graduating high school in 2007.
In February of 2011, he lost both of his legs, several fingers and teeth when he triggered an explosive device while on patrol in Afghanistan.
He later returned home to Lafayette and earned a degree in social studies education at Purdue University.
Bowman is a high school teacher and coaches his sons in multiple sports.
Through the Tunnel to Towers Smart Home Program, he'll be getting a new smart home that accommodates his physical disabilities.
The home features automatic doors and wider hallways that allow him to move freely in his wheelchair, a kitchen that adjusts to his wheelchair's height and utility systems that are controlled by an app.
Bowman, his wife and three sons will be welcomed into the home during an event Wednesday at 11 a.m.