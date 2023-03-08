March 8, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Mix, Snow & Cold Rain Ahead with Colder Pattern Settling In....

After highs yester day at 45-51, highs today should also reach 45-51 as the cloudiness from overnight-this morning thins (lows overnight 28-36).
The wind continues be brisk from the east in the pressure gradient between the surface high & the surface lows to our northwest & southwest.
The dry air bleeding in from the east is chewing up any precipitation that tries to move in & it is even tending to dry up high & mid clouds right now.
Sleet & bit of snow with some cold rain over the area Thursday evening-night with largely snow north of 24 will go to cold rain & some sleet, then taper to some drizzle Friday morning, followed by some scattered snow showers Friday afternoon.
After 31-34 Friday night, highs Friday should run 34-38 with brisk to strong east wind becoming northeast, then north to northwest with gusts 25-35 mph.
We will have to monitor areas north of 24 for some accumulating snowfall on the order of 1" to 2" potentially.
South of there, brief sleet accumulations are possible & perhaps some brief snowfall accumulation.
After drier Saturday, we need to monitor Sunday for snowfall (some mix) potential.
Accumulation is possible.
If we see snowfall accumulation over part or all of the area, it would tend to be on the order of 1-3".
We will monitor.
Sleet/snow/rain to rain to ending as snow late week will give way to a rain/snow/sleet system also potentially on the weekend of March 18-19.
Temperatures will continue to run below normal, it appears.
