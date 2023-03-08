March 8, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Mix, Snow & Cold Rain Ahead with Colder Pattern Settling In....

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 8, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Mix, Snow & Cold Rain Ahead with Colder Pattern Settling In....

  • 0

After highs yester day at 45-51, highs today should also reach 45-51 as the cloudiness from overnight-this morning thins (lows overnight 28-36).  

The wind continues be brisk from the east in the pressure gradient between the surface high & the surface lows to our northwest & southwest.

The dry air bleeding in from the east is chewing up any precipitation that tries to move in & it is even tending to dry up high & mid clouds right now.

2

Sleet & bit of snow with some cold rain over the area Thursday evening-night with largely snow north of 24 will go to cold rain & some sleet, then taper to some drizzle Friday morning, followed by some scattered snow showers Friday afternoon.

After 31-34 Friday night, highs Friday should run 34-38 with brisk to strong east wind becoming northeast, then north to northwest with gusts 25-35 mph.

1

We will have to monitor areas north of 24 for some accumulating snowfall on the order of 1" to 2" potentially.

South of there, brief sleet accumulations are possible & perhaps some brief snowfall accumulation.

1

After drier Saturday, we need to monitor Sunday for snowfall (some mix) potential.

Accumulation is possible.

If we see snowfall accumulation over part or all of the area, it would tend to be on the order of 1-3".

We will monitor.

1

Sleet/snow/rain to rain to ending as snow late week will give way to a rain/snow/sleet system also potentially on the weekend of March 18-19.

Temperatures will continue to run below normal, it appears.

1

45

45

