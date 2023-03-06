 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington. Much of the White River is in flood from
Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Elliston. Flooding along
the East Fork White River is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the middle to
end of the week along portions of the Wabash, White and East Fork
White, and into next week on lower portions of these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EST Monday was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 4.9 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 6, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Colder Weather Ahead with Rain, Mix & Snow Risk....

  • Updated
  • 0
March 6, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Colder Weather Ahead with Rain, Mix & Snow Risk....

After highs of 44-55 Saturday & 52-60 Sunday, we are mm-mm as of 1:15 pm.

Cold front passes this evening with a couple isolated showers/t'showers.  This will be followed by decreasing clouds Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies Wednesday to Thursday.

1

We watch for rain/snow or snow Thursday night-Friday morning, rain/snow & rain Friday midday, then rain/snow & rain to snow Friday afternoon-night.

Another system may bring rain/snow & then snow Sunday.

1

GEFS Ensembles do have accumulating snowfall here:

1

EPS Ensembles have accumulating snow from this....mean snow depth after two systems:

1

Canadian Ensembles also have accumulating snowfall here:

1

There is the colder air coming in later this week!

1

Below to well-below temperatures are dominant through late March & even into early April:

1

CIPS analog shows the cold in mid- to late-March:

1

There is pretty high potential of <32F reaching northern Florida mid- to late-March.

Vegetation across the South to the Ohio Valley is 3-4 weeks ahead of schedule.

1

Late March to start of April features colder weather dominating.  There may be a brief, random spurt where it warms nicely, but it will indeed be brief.

1

By mid-April lots of warmth is building over the Midwest & East with above normal temperatures dominating:

1

Precipitation should average above normal now to April 15, but there will likely be some spurts of drier time embedded with in that, like in early April.

This is how April is looking.  After an overall chilly first half, the second half looks much warmer.  

However, I think it will end up cooler than normal overall with a bit of that blue on the map sneaking into the area.

It also looks wetter than normal.

1

However, farmers, check this out.

That little light orange pocket is a bit below normal topsoil moisture at the very end of April.  That could signal a little window for field work & planting until it turns wet again in May.

This, after wetness in April.

With the warmth & potential of a little shut-off to the rain that very end of April window may be there.

Also note in the second map that forecast end of June soil moisture is likely at to above normal.  That is a good sign for our crops to have the moisture they need for active growth.

1

End of May & end of July soil moisture is projected to be above normal here.  This is good news for a good growing season.

The Corn Belt looks good.  The Southern Plains may struggle with continued drought.

We will continue to monitor.

1

You can see how we are headed rapidly to traditional El Nino.  At this point, it may become moderate to strong next winter.

This implies a warmer & drier than normal winter with below normal snowfall.

Lack of snowfall & cold would be the case over the northern half of the U.S., while the Southeast would tend to be much wetter than normal & cooler with higher-than-normal tornado & severe weather risk for the Florida Peninsula & Deep South.  This would also imply a wetter & cooler than normal winter for central & southern California to the Desert Southwest & Texas.

Drier & warmer than normal winter would likely occur in the Pacific Northwest.

However, there are other drivers working in tandem with the El Nino.  It effects will be more pronounced at times & less at other times.  However, this is the trend overall.

1

