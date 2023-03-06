March 6, 6:45 AM Weather Forecast Update – A spring-like day with isolated rain chances. Then cooler air for the rest of the week.

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! A warm front lifted through the WLFI viewing area this morning, giving us morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s area-wide. As of 5:00 AM this morning, skies are partly cloudy with some low clouds with highly isolated rain showers/sprinkles. To track the rain, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here. Widely scattered to isolated sprinkles will be expected throughout the afternoon.
The rest of the day, isolated sprinkles cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, expect most of the day to be dry and warm. The sun and southerly winds will help warm us up into the mid to lower 60s. Well above normal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the south in the morning and afternoon at about 10-25 mph. Then turning more out of the WNW after 5 PM when a cold front is slated to move through. With the passage of this front, a line of showers will be likely.
Tuesday
Tuesday will certainly be a cooler day compared to today as high pressure will build into the viewing area for the next few days. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover should decrease for the late morning and into the afternoon giving way to sunshine.
Winds will be out of the NE by the afternoon giving way to highs only in the mid 40s. Sustained winds will be around 10-15 mph and gusts could reach up to 25 at times.
Wednesday and Thursday
The aforementioned high pressure will persist through Wednesday and Thursday giving way to fairly quiet conditions. With this upper ridging, cooler air will be in the forecast for both days. Morning lows on both Wednesday and Thursday may reach the upper 20s and highs for both days will be in the mid to lower 40s. We’ll have partly sunny skies on Wednesday with more cloud cover on Thursday.
Friday + 10-Day Outlook
A warm front will be expected to pass through Friday morning which will give us rain chances in the morning. As of now, most of the WLFI viewing area will experience rain however, a changeover to some snow could occur Friday late afternoon to evening on the back side of the cold front. A windy day will also be likely with south winds gusting up to 35-40 mph for now.
Saturday will be a windy but quiet day with cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the low 40s to upper 30s. Model guidance is showing another system working in for Sunday which could give us a rain/snow mix. Since we are 7-days out, we’ll keep it at that for now. Stay tuned for the latest updates from Storm Team 18!
Climate Prediction Center Temperature and Precipitation Outlook
The latest temperature and precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has the entire region underneath below-normal temperatures for the next 6-10, 8-14, and 15-21 days. This basically means a big pattern change for the rest of the month is in store for us. Winter is not over! We could very well see much cooler temperatures for the rest of March.
As far as precipitation chances, we will be near normal for the next 3-4 weeks which bodes well with the recent heavy rainfall and flooding the region has seen.
(CPC forecast for March 11th-15th)
(CPC forecast for March 13th-19th)
(CPC forecast for March 18th-31st)