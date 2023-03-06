 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 6, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmest Day Since November 10, Now to Colder Pattern....

  • Updated
  • 0
March 6, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmest Day Since November 10, Now to Colder Pattern....

There is a look at the final gloppy snowfall totals from Friday, March 3:

1

Highs today reached 61-72.  The 70 at the Purdue Airport was the warmest daily high since November 10.  It was only 2 degrees from tying the record high of 72 set in 1973 (records back to 1879).

Highs hit 70 mostly along & south of 26.

1

The first 70-degree high is normally March 18-25.  Today's 70-72 in the southern half was about two weeks ahead of average.

1

________________________________________

We are dry until Thursday night.

Watching system to the west take shape.

1

It is mostly rain Thursday night-Friday, but it may begin as brief snow Thursday night in the north & ends as snow Friday night-Saturday morning.

1

We need to watch for rain/snow or snow to rain, back to rain/snow to snow before ending Sunday-Monday morning.

Best accumulations will reside northwest of our area.  We will watch to see if any of the two systems bring brief, very minor accumulations.

1

Mean GEFS Ensemble totals Saturday AM....

It is a similar regime by Monday AM with second system.

1

Colder than normal pattern dominates mid- to late-March.

1

Late, late March features below to well-below normal temperatures over the eastern & southeastern U.S. as well.

1

There will be opportunities for snow &/or ice.

For example, this CFSv2 run shows snow in the morning of April 3 (just to show you that the pattern supports this sort of thing).

1
1

Recommended for you