March 6, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmest Day Since November 10, Now to Colder Pattern....

There is a look at the final gloppy snowfall totals from Friday, March 3:
Highs today reached 61-72. The 70 at the Purdue Airport was the warmest daily high since November 10. It was only 2 degrees from tying the record high of 72 set in 1973 (records back to 1879).
Highs hit 70 mostly along & south of 26.
The first 70-degree high is normally March 18-25. Today's 70-72 in the southern half was about two weeks ahead of average.
We are dry until Thursday night.
Watching system to the west take shape.
It is mostly rain Thursday night-Friday, but it may begin as brief snow Thursday night in the north & ends as snow Friday night-Saturday morning.
We need to watch for rain/snow or snow to rain, back to rain/snow to snow before ending Sunday-Monday morning.
Best accumulations will reside northwest of our area. We will watch to see if any of the two systems bring brief, very minor accumulations.
Mean GEFS Ensemble totals Saturday AM....
It is a similar regime by Monday AM with second system.
Colder than normal pattern dominates mid- to late-March.
Late, late March features below to well-below normal temperatures over the eastern & southeastern U.S. as well.
There will be opportunities for snow &/or ice.
For example, this CFSv2 run shows snow in the morning of April 3 (just to show you that the pattern supports this sort of thing).