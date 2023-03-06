March 6, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Much Colder Weather Ahead with Rain, Mix & Snow Risk....

After highs of 44-55 Saturday & 52-60 Sunday, we are 59-71 as of 1:15 pm.
71.....Covington
71.....3 E Attica
70.....Purdue Airport
70.....WLFI Ob Site
70.....Darlington
69.....SE Lafayette
69....5 W Pine Village
69.....2 NW Crawfordsville
68.....Galveston Airport
68.....Flora Muncipal Airport
68.....1 SE New Market
67.....Frankfort Municipal Airport
67.....2 E Middlefork
66.....5 NE Michigantown
66.....3 E Fowler
66.....Kokomo Municipal Airport
65.....Remington
65.....Monticello-White County Airport
65.....Grissom ARB
64.....Peru Municipal Airport
64....5 NW Monticello
63.....Logansport-Cass County Airport
63.....Kentland Municipal Airport
62....5 NE Winamac
62....2 W Rensselaer
62...4 SW Kewanna
61.....Rensselaer-Jasper County Airport
61....2 N Rensselaer
60.....2 W Rochester
59.....Rochester-Fulton County Airport
59.....Athens
Cold front passes this evening with a couple isolated showers/t'showers. This will be followed by decreasing clouds Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies Wednesday to Thursday.
We watch for rain/snow or snow Thursday night-Friday morning, rain/snow & rain Friday midday, then rain/snow & rain to snow Friday afternoon-night.
Another system may bring rain/snow & then snow Sunday.
GEFS Ensembles do have accumulating snowfall here:
EPS Ensembles have accumulating snow from this....mean snow depth after two systems:
Canadian Ensembles also have accumulating snowfall here:
There is the colder air coming in later this week!
Below to well-below temperatures are dominant through late March & even into early April:
CIPS analog shows the cold in mid- to late-March:
There is pretty high potential of <32F reaching northern Florida mid- to late-March.
Vegetation across the South to the Ohio Valley is 3-4 weeks ahead of schedule.
Late March to start of April features colder weather dominating. There may be a brief, random spurt where it warms nicely, but it will indeed be brief.
By mid-April lots of warmth is building over the Midwest & East with above normal temperatures dominating:
Precipitation should average above normal now to April 15, but there will likely be some spurts of drier time embedded with in that, like in early April.
This is how April is looking. After an overall chilly first half, the second half looks much warmer.
However, I think it will end up cooler than normal overall with a bit of that blue on the map sneaking into the area.
It also looks wetter than normal.
However, farmers, check this out.
That little light orange pocket is a bit below normal topsoil moisture at the very end of April. That could signal a little window for field work & planting until it turns wet again in May.
This, after wetness in April.
With the warmth & potential of a little shut-off to the rain that very end of April window may be there.
Also note in the second map that forecast end of June soil moisture is likely at to above normal. That is a good sign for our crops to have the moisture they need for active growth.
End of May & end of July soil moisture is projected to be above normal here. This is good news for a good growing season.
The Corn Belt looks good. The Southern Plains may struggle with continued drought.
We will continue to monitor.
You can see how we are headed rapidly to traditional El Nino. At this point, it may become moderate to strong next winter.
This implies a warmer & drier than normal winter with below normal snowfall.
Lack of snowfall & cold would be the case over the northern half of the U.S., while the Southeast would tend to be much wetter than normal & cooler with higher-than-normal tornado & severe weather risk for the Florida Peninsula & Deep South. This would also imply a wetter & cooler than normal winter for central & southern California to the Desert Southwest & Texas.
Drier & warmer than normal winter would likely occur in the Pacific Northwest.
However, there are other drivers working in tandem with the El Nino. It effects will be more pronounced at times & less at other times. However, this is the trend overall.