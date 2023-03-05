March 5, PM Weather Forecast Update

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, East Fork White
River, White River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek
.Minor flooding is ongoing along the main stem rivers and several
tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.
Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.
Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer. Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.
Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.
* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River. Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
