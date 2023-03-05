March 5, PM Weather Forecast Update

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek .Minor flooding is ongoing along the main stem rivers and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana. Moderate flooding was in progress along the Wabash River near Lafayette. Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd, which has brought the widespread flooding to the area. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer. Flooding along the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with the crest near Seymour. Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Flood waters cover SR 225 from just north of Stair Road to just south of the bridge over the Wabash River. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S is completely flooded from the Wabash Bottoms Janssen Tract area to Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Four residences on high ground along CR 950 W cannot access CR 950 W by land vehicles. Barton Beach Rd closed. Local roads in the Granville Bridge area and homes near N 9th St also affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 18.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Sunday was 18.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.1 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&