...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

March 31, 1:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Outbreak This Evening, Then Much Colder & Very Windy, Followed By Another Warm Spurt with Severe Weather Next Week (Followed by More 20s)....

MODERATE RISK )4 out of 5 on the scale) for severe is up for the area with HIGH RISK in parts of Illinois, Iowa & Mississippi, Arkansas areas.

Severe weather outbreak is expected in the region as more sun appears & temperatures continue to warm nicely amidst robust dew point rise.

Severe weather risk is up 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Severe gusts (some +75 mph), some large hail & a few tornadoes are possible in the viewing area.

Wind gusting 45-55 mph follow tomorrow with the Wind Advisory.

Temperatures will be falling into the 30s with some scattered rain & snow showers.  Wind chills will drop to 20-26.

After very cold Saturday night & nicer Sunday, we warm up, turn windy & see showers & storms return next week.  Severe weather risk is up Tuesday evening-night & Wednesday morning-midday.  Looks like potential ENHANCED RISK scenario or 3 out of 5 for us. 

We turn colder after that & also wetter again, followed by big warm-up & severe weather around April 13-14.

After that, more consistent Spring warmth (not massive ups & downs from low 70s to low 20s with flakes) occurs with a period of drier weather until stormy pattern return late, late April & we end up with a round of colder weather with some frost to start May.

