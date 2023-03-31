March 31, 1:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Outbreak This Evening, Then Much Colder & Very Windy, Followed By Another Warm Spurt with Severe Weather Next Week (Followed by More 20s)....

MODERATE RISK )4 out of 5 on the scale) for severe is up for the area with HIGH RISK in parts of Illinois, Iowa & Mississippi, Arkansas areas.
Severe weather outbreak is expected in the region as more sun appears & temperatures continue to warm nicely amidst robust dew point rise.
Severe weather risk is up 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Severe gusts (some +75 mph), some large hail & a few tornadoes are possible in the viewing area.
Wind gusting 45-55 mph follow tomorrow with the Wind Advisory.
Temperatures will be falling into the 30s with some scattered rain & snow showers. Wind chills will drop to 20-26.
After very cold Saturday night & nicer Sunday, we warm up, turn windy & see showers & storms return next week. Severe weather risk is up Tuesday evening-night & Wednesday morning-midday. Looks like potential ENHANCED RISK scenario or 3 out of 5 for us.
We turn colder after that & also wetter again, followed by big warm-up & severe weather around April 13-14.
After that, more consistent Spring warmth (not massive ups & downs from low 70s to low 20s with flakes) occurs with a period of drier weather until stormy pattern return late, late April & we end up with a round of colder weather with some frost to start May.