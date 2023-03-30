March 30, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Three Spurts of Warmth with Severe Weather (with Cold Shots of Freezing Temperatures In-Between) Now to April 14....

Working on this.....
It does indeed look warmer for tomorrow with highs 65 to near 70.
Dew points will climb up into the 60s with howling south-southwest winds gusting 37-45 mph with sustained winds at 20-30 mph.
As a result of the warmth with the high shear & forcing with bit of colder air aloft swinging in, SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for severe is up for the viewing area.
The warmth is key to bumping up the CAPE a bit as we get some peeks of sun tomorrow.
So showers, then showers & some t'storms overnight to Friday morning.
We then get a break, but a few more showers & t'storms may pass early to mid afternoon.
Then, we watch two waves of severe storms in the evening 7-11 p.m.
Supercells/supercell clusters in the evening should be followed by more of a line of storms.
Saturday looks very windy, gray & cold with scattered rain/snow to snow showers with 37-44 early dropping to 31-36 by late in the day.
Winds may gust 45-55 mph with sustained winds at 25-35 mph.
Wind chills may drop to 19-25 later in the day.
After a cold Sunday morning at 24-27, then mostly sunny skies become partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Lows will only drop to the 40s Sunday night, followed by sun & 65-70 Monday with strong south-southeast winds & some scattered showers/t'showers late in the day.
Severe weather risk ramps up Tuesday evening-night & again near noon Wednesday with two main rounds of storms.
Parameters point to SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for the area.
Locally heavy rainfall of 1-3" is possible.
Temperatures will reach 69-75 with an especially warm Wednesday night in the 60s.
Temperatures will actually fall Wednesday afternoon from 69-75 to the 50s with west winds gusting +45 mph.
Colder weather will follow with highs in the 40s & lows in the 20s & 30s.
Cold rain is possible at the end of next week.
70s & severe weather & locally-heavy rainfall may occur around April 13-14, followed by overall consistently warmer trend & drier weather.