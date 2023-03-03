March 3, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-One Last False Spring Surge, Then Colder Pattern with Eyes on Snow/Ice Risk Down the Road....

45
Rainfall totals reached 1.50-3.50" with widespread flash flooding in the viewing area.
Gradient winds gusts from unusually strong surface low resulting in gusts up to 61 mph. Some trees & limbs came down & some power outages occurred.
Snowfall totals were highest in a narrow band of 3-5" from near Kentland & Brook to Fair Oaks & west of Demotte.
Totals tapered less with southeastward extent.
The weekend is tranquil with 43-51 Saturday & 51-60 Sunday. Sunday will have more wind than Saturday, but it will still not be bad with gusts up to 23 mph.
Skies look partly cloudy overall for the weekend with lows Saturday morning at 30-34 & lows Sunday morning at 31-34.
Monday is windy & warm with 62-69 with increasing clouds & southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.
A few showers & t'storms may pop on the passing surface cold front in the evening, mainly over the southeastern half of the area, it currently appears.
It then gradually gets colder during next week.
Mix to all snow is possible next weekend with highs in the 30s & lows in the 20s. We may not even reach 32 Sunday &/or Monday (March 12/13).
Another snow system making bring snow to the southern U.S. with freezing down to the Gulf Coast to follow, which will damage highly-advanced vegetation (advanced by 4 weeks ahead of schedule!).
Look at the surges of cold absolutely dominating for that March 11-20 period (risk of snow & ice at times):
Cold surges may continue to early April. There may be one nice warm surge of Spring (temperatures to 60s & 70s) between March 10 & April 12. Otherwise, it is chilly with opportunities for snow & ice.
After that, we should be big warmth suddenly.
