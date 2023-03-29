March 29, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at Edwardsport on the White River and is expected downriver from there, and is also expected to develop at Mount Carmel on the Wabash. The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as of Wednesday. On the Wabash, near Terre Haute, on the White, near Edwardsport, and along the East Fork White, near Rivervale. Flooding will likely last well into next week in some areas, particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the main stem rivers. Rain going into the weekend will likely extend flooding further in time as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&