 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at
Edwardsport on the White River and is expected downriver from there,
and is also expected to develop at Mount Carmel on the Wabash.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Wednesday. On the Wabash, near Terre Haute, on the White, near
Edwardsport, and along the East Fork White, near Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last well into next week in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain going into the weekend will likely extend
flooding further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 29, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • Updated
  • 0
March 29, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-
1

After highs today of 44-52, temperatures continue to fall this evening with cold, dry air & wind chills back into the teens.

As of 11 p.m., temperatures are 

After sun, then increasing clouds with 52-59 Thursday (after 20s tonight), we are pretty steady at 49-55 Thursday night.

Then..............

We have 4 main systems to get through Thursday night-April 14.

Rainfall runs above normal March 30 to April 12:

1

System #1

45

System #2

Tornado risk:

1

Strong/long-track tornado risk:

1

System #3

45

System #4

45

45

45

Recommended for you